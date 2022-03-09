South Jersey Police Honor National Brain Injury Awareness Month by Providing Officers Concussion Baseline Screenings
Officer Gregory F. Germscheid Receives a 10-Second EyeGuide Scan in partnership with MAC Concussion Alliance.
The law enforcement concussion baseline testing program is currently offered to law enforcement agencies throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
We know that car crashes, foot pursuits, physical assaults and other work activities put police at risk for concussions, yet little research exists in the frequency of TBIs in law enforcement.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concussions and other traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are known to be common in law enforcement work, yet little research exists concerning the frequency or severity of traumatic brain injuries in the field.
More than 50 officers from Gloucester County, NJ, participated in a new baseline concussion screening program in partnership with Mid-Atlantic Concussion (MAC) Alliance, Hockessin, DE.
The Law Enforcement Concussion Baseline Testing Program is currently offered to law enforcement agencies throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Through this program, officers receive access to invaluable brain-health baseline screenings. In the event of a head injury, comparing a post-accident screening to the officer’s baseline will help greatly with accurate diagnosis, treatment and recovery. Law enforcement agencies interested in bringing this baselining program to their officers can contact MAC Alliance at 856-371-7389 or jcollins@macphysicians.com for more details.
March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and to help raise awareness Harrison Township and Woodbury City Police Departments are sharing their baselining stories on social media. Harrison Township baselined it’s department on March 1st and 2nd. Woodbury City’s baselining was conducted both in October 2021 and March 2022 to accommodate the department’s scheduling needs.
These events were made possible by law enforcement leaders, such as Chief Ron Cundey and Captain Adam McEvoy of the Harrison Township Police Department, and Chief Thomas Ryan of the Woodbury City Police Department, who worked closely with MAC Alliance Baseline Program Coordinator Joe Collins.
Each participating officer was provided a confidential, free brain health baseline screening using the infrared eye-tracking technology in EyeGuide Focus. During the 10-second non-invasive test, 1,200 data points of eye movement are captured to chart and analyze objective data to assess the brain’s state of health and wellness, according to the company.
Members of the Harrison Township Police Department, located at 199 Colson Ln, Mullica Hill, NJ all received a free, confidential baseline test, which provides a detailed report of the individual’s current brain health. The information in the EyeGuide report is incredibly helpful in the event of future head injuries, as it can be compared to the post-injury brain for more accurate diagnosis and better post-concussive treatments.
“While we know that car crashes, foot pursuits, physical assaults, house fires, severe weather events and other work activities put police at risk for concussions, little research exists into the frequency or severity of TBIs in law enforcement,” observes Collins, himself a retired police corporal. TBIs have been linked to poor outcomes in relation to PTSD, depression and alcohol abuse. Statistics show that law enforcement officers show up in emergency rooms with non-life-threatening injuries three times more often than the civilian population, says Collins. “Considering this, and without having enough concussion and TBI research currently available on law enforcement, I think it’s prudent to assume that cops are suffering more head injuries than people in most other occupations,” he adds.
This law enforcement baseline program is possible thanks to the commitment of MAC Alliance Medical Director and internationally recognized concussion specialist, Dr. Vincent E. Schaller, M.D., DABFM, CIC. “I have worked with many police officers in my concussion practice, so I understand the head injury risks involved with the work they do,” says Dr. Schaller. My team and I want to give back to these people who have been putting their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities. These baseline tests are a way of showing our appreciation for all that they do.”
EyeGuide’s brain health screening platform replaces the traditional “follow my finger” test with a simple fast and affordable way to capture objective data on eye movements and ocular motor function, providing valuable new insights to experts as often as needed, according to Shane Keating, CEO of EyeGuide, Inc.
About Mid-Atlantic Concussion (MAC) Alliance
Mid-Atlantic Concussion Alliance is dedicated to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of concussions and other TBIs. Since 2010, the group has treated over 13,000 concussion patients, utilizing a wide array of advanced screening and diagnostic technologies. MAC Alliance’s membership includes more than 100 medical offices, including physical therapy centers, urgent care centers, primary care offices, chiropractors and occupational health centers. Headquartered in Hockessin, Delaware, with a location in West Chester, Pennsylvania, MAC Alliance also works with over 300 schools in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Concussion specialist Vincent E. Schaller, MD, DABFM, CIC, is the president and medical director of MAC Alliance and has been interviewed by ESPN for his concussion expertise, and his writings have appeared in The Philadelphia Inquirer and Cape Gazette. More information is available at https://macconcussion.com
