Judith Adele Agentis Charitable Foundation Seeds First Advanced Nurse Practitioner Fellowship for Palliative Care in PA

Dr. Erin Bendas, Section Chief, Palliative and Hospice Care at St. Luke's in Bethlehem

Dr. Erin Bendas, (left), Section Chief of Palliative and Supportive Care at St. Luke's Health Network, Gail McDevitt, Patient Manager, Hospice, and Bob Agentis, Founder of The Judith Adele Agentis Charitable Foundation, celebrate the First Advanced Nurse