Ancestry and Talent: Two Artists Who Have Discovered They Are Cousins Partner for Special Event

One of a duo of Millipedes by Toni McGraw take on a fossilized appearance. The Sky Sent out a Sound, Oil on Canvas Contemporary Painting, by Tina Cantelmi

Thanks to genetics testing, artists Tina Cantelmi and Toni McGraw, two newly found cousins, are planning a pop-up paint out to celebrate shared DNA.

The minute I learned of cousin Toni and that she was an artist, I was excited to meet her. Then similarities of how we paint and other nuances kept multiplying, and it became rather mind-boggling.” — Tina Cantelmi