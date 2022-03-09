Blue Water Summit, in celebration of UN - World Oceans Day, Announces 2021 Speakers and Program
June 26, 2021
— Ocean explorer David Rothschild
The 2021 Blue Water Summit (BWS) presented by the Blue Water Institute announces its speakers and program line-up for its second installment taking place June 7th, 2021, in celebration of UN - World Oceans Day. The exchange of ideas between leading ocean advocates, explorers and sustainable brands began on June 7th with an indigenous prayer ceremony led by Lummi Nation and concluded with Innovation 4.4 announcing its 100K ocean prize recipients.
“Blue Water Summit timeliness is unparalleled with the uncertainty of the oceans and the changing of the climate” says Founder and Executive Director, Greg Reitman. The one-day Summit covered subjects ranging from Ending Plastic Pollution, the future of Antarctica, regenerating wealth for the Oceans, to innovation of packaging design. The Summit also gathered leading Ocean explorers - Ashlan and Philippe Cousteau, David Rothschild, Jo Ruxton, Andrea Crosta, John Weller, and Captain Oonya Layolle. “No quote can ever justify or sum up just how deeply important and essential our Oceans are to life on this planet, says Ocean explorer David Rothschild. If you don’t believe me, start by imagining not being able to take every second breath you take.”
Other attendees involved in the Summit included world renowned shark diver Valerie Taylor, producer, Bettina Dalton, WildBear Entertainment, filmmaker Sally Aitken, Dr. Wallace Nichols, Amir Dossal, Lina Constantinovici, Founder, Innovation 4.4, Aaron Berger, Innovation 4.4, Joao Sousa, IUCN, Tim Grabiel, Environmental Investigation Agency, Larke Williams, US State Dept, Erin Simon, Head, Plastic Waste + Business, WWF, Melissa Wang, Scientist, Green Peace Int’l, Dr. Justine Kimball, California Ocean Protection Council, Jessie Turner, International Alliance to Combat Ocean Acidification, Kalani Souza, Olohana Foundation, Puna Dawson, Garth Nagel, US Navy, Senior Planner, Dr Michael Acquafredda, NOAA Ocean Acidification Program, Andrea Neal, Bring Back the Blue, Millicent Pitts, Ocean Exchange, Daisy Kendrick, Ocean Generation and composer Garth Stevenson who performed live acoustic whale sounds.
Next year the Blue Water Summit will convene on June 7th 2022 in Adelaide Australia.
About Blue Water Summit
Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Summit is designed to encourage our global family to think broadly about the ongoing dramatic effects of climate change – and more specifically that 71% of our planet Earth is water. She is our Blue Pearl and we must think more deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance.
About the Blue Water Institute
Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet and the need to nurture the next generation of environmental filmmakers. The Institute is driven by its environmental programs that discover, innovate and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world.
