LiquidPlanner Releases Project Management eBook
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, a Seattle-based project management platform, has released an eBook for project leaders. The eBook, The Project Leader’s Guide to Successfully Adapt to Change and Manage Uncertainty, provides tangible tools to achieve the momentum that your business needs to succeed through seamless project execution - aligning the who, what, why and when in one collaborative, centralized location. Research shows that 70% of organizations have had at least one project failure in the last year. These days, companies need to be more flexible than ever, ready to adapt in fast-paced environments and seize new opportunities. The guide dives into keeping workloads balanced, tracking progress to know where time goes, using a priority-driven methodology, and wrangling uncertainty with predictive scheduling to ensure that when priorities and work are constantly changing, so will your project plans.
To download the eBook for free, click here.
ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
Ted Hawksford
