US-127 resurfacing and bridge maintenance in Gratiot County starts March 14

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $10.9 million to resurface US-127 from the Gratiot/Clinton county line to M-57. Work includes bridge repairs to US-127 over the Maple River.

County: Gratiot

Highway: US-127

Closest city: Ithaca

Start date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Estimated end date: November 2022

Traffic restrictions: Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and traffic shifts.

Safety benefit: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the US-127 bridge over the Maple River.