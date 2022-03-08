US-127 resurfacing and bridge maintenance in Gratiot County starts March 14
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $10.9 million to resurface US-127 from the Gratiot/Clinton county line to M-57. Work includes bridge repairs to US-127 over the Maple River.
County: Gratiot
Highway: US-127
Closest city: Ithaca
Start date: Monday, March 14, 2022
Estimated end date: November 2022
Traffic restrictions: Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and traffic shifts.
Safety benefit: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the US-127 bridge over the Maple River.