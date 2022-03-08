Submit Release
M-25 lane closure at Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City starts March 7

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

BAY CITY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will complete structural steel repairs on the M-25 Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City. This work will require intermittent single-lane closures during daytime hours.

County: Bay

Highway: M-25 Veterans Memorial Bridge

Closest city: Bay City

Start date: Monday, March 7, 2022 9:30 a.m.

Estimated end date: Thursday, March 10, 2022 3:30 p.m.

Traffic restrictions: Drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures each day between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Work is expected to be complete by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

Safety benefit: This work will allow safe structural repairs of the Veterans Memorial Bridge. 

