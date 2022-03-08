M-25 lane closure at Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City starts March 7
BAY CITY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will complete structural steel repairs on the M-25 Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City. This work will require intermittent single-lane closures during daytime hours.
County: Bay
Highway: M-25 Veterans Memorial Bridge
Closest city: Bay City
Start date: Monday, March 7, 2022 9:30 a.m.
Estimated end date: Thursday, March 10, 2022 3:30 p.m.
Traffic restrictions: Drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures each day between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Work is expected to be complete by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
Safety benefit: This work will allow safe structural repairs of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.