Source Photonics Collaborates with MultiLane for Live 800G Optical Transceiver Demo at OFC 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLane Inc, a global leader in high-speed test solutions, showcased today an 800G demonstration in collaboration with Source Photonics, a leading vendor of optical connectivity products. The live demo, introduced at Source Photonics booth #2901 in the 2022 Optical Fiber Communications conference, features an 800G optical transceiver in the OSFP form factor connected to MultiLane’s 800G ML4079E Bit Error Rate Tester. The MultiLane BERT platform is already available, while Source Photonics has announced it is shipping the 800G transceiver family in pre-production volumes today.
With 400G firmly established and deployed in cloud optical networks throughout the world, the optoelectronic industry has shifted its focus to a new generation of pluggable speeds to address the increasing bandwidth requirements of cloud service providers. Source Photonics’ new fleet of 800G modules includes DR8 and 2xFR4 variants that can traverse up to 10 kilometers of single mode fiber and are compatible with the legacy fiber end faces present in hyperscale networks today. “Source Photonics is happy to partner with MultiLane for this latest production demonstration toward 800G interoperability” said Frank Chang, Chief Engineer and CTO at Source Photonics. “MultiLane’s ML4079E BERT is an integral component to test and validate the physical-layer performance of our 800Gb/s OSFP and QSFP-DD800 optical transceivers, which are already in high demand by hyperscalers as of today”.
MultiLane’s unique BERT features like multi-tap output equalization, instantaneous error burst tracking and the generation and monitoring of real ethernet FEC traffic prove to be ideal to demonstrate the maturity of 800G optoelectronic designs. “BERTs are essential tools in the development of next generation optical transceivers, and the timing of these tools is critical to enable the 800G ecosystem.” said Kees Propstra, GM Measurement Solutions at MultiLane. “MultiLane’s ML4079E BERT is being honored as a Lightwave Innovation Reviews High Score Recipient, is a mature product and is ready to support the transition to 800G.”
About Source Photonics
Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in datacenters, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide. For more information about Source Photonics, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com
