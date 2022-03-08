Healthcare Firm THRIVE Adds to Team, Restructures Responsibilities
National healthcare strategy firm THRIVE has recently expanded its team and reorganized areas of responsibility to meet changing client needs.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced healthcare strategy, finance, and organizational improvement firm THRIVE announced a realignment of organizational responsibilities to better meet client needs. These changes include clearly defined responsibilities for all aspects of Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) operations, finance, governance, and partnerships with hospitals and other healthcare entities. While working as a team, each of THRIVE’s Directors will focus on specific areas of responsibilities for its FQHC and healthcare system clients. THRIVE’s Directors and related responsibilities are as follows:
Beth Little-Terry has been named THRIVE’s Director of Healthcare Strategy and Governance. Utilizing her vast experience in positions as FQHC Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare Administrator, and Grant Reviewer for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Beth brings incredible depth and knowledge regarding board governance, executive leadership, and strategy for healthcare entities providing services to the underserved.
Chuck Hutchings has been named THRIVE’s Director of Healthcare Strategy and Operations. Having joined THRIVE in November of 2021, Chuck brings over 25 years’ experience in management, consulting, and oversight of outpatient facilities and medical offices. His extensive experience in clinical operations, revenue cycle management, and quality initiatives helps operations run efficiently and effectively.
Jeremy Wilson has been named THRIVE’s Director of Healthcare Finance and Compliance. As a former FQHC Chief Financial Officer and Compliance Officer, Jeremy brings precise knowledge in strategic financial management, healthcare compliance, and 340B pharmacy compliance. His experience in federal grant writing and management, including 2 CFR 200 and 45 CFR 75 compliance, brings both a strategic and granular level of expertise to clients.
Hanna Franz recently joined THRIVE as a Consultant in January of this year. As an honors graduate of Florida State University (FSU) and Law school candidate, Hanna brings experience in both science and legislative based research as well as data analysis. While at FSU, she spent two legislative sessions as an intern to State Representative Anna Eskamani, where she conducted research, drafted resolutions, and acted as liaison to stakeholder organizations.
Bill Franz, President of THRIVE, will continue to focus on overall project management and strategy, including FQHC partnerships with healthcare systems, hospitals, and other healthcare entities. Bill brings 25 years’ experience in the fields of health system and hospital outpatient strategy, Federally Qualified Health Centers, social service agencies, finance and analytics, and business performance.
Christine Grandjean, an experienced educator, and community volunteer, will continue in the role as THRIVE’s Business Manager.
THRIVE will also continue to utilize the expertise of Subject Matter Experts Walt Peters and Adam Middleton. Walt has worked for over 25 years in the field of environment, health, safety, security, and quality. Adam has committed his entire career to healthcare and focuses on physician compensation, fair market value, management, operations, and strategy.
Focusing on healthcare and social services, THRIVE integrates strategy, operations, technology, finance, and patient/client services to deliver comprehensive solutions crossing all aspects of an organization’s business structure. THRIVE focuses on solutions for underserved communities including Medicaid, uninsured, and those who’s well-being is compromised because of lack of access to healthcare and social services.
To learn more about the THRIVE team, visit www.thriveandachieve.com/experts.
Bill Franz
THRIVE
+1 239-250-1202
bill.franz@thriveandachieve.com