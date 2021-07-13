Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THRIVE Launched - Improving Healthcare Delivery to the Underserved

Franz Strategic Solutions is proud to offer THRIVE. We create healthcare solutions for our clients who care for the underserved.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced healthcare strategy, finance, and organizational improvement firm Franz Strategic Solutions has launched its new business venture THRIVE (http://www.thriveandachieve.com).

Focusing on hospitals and healthcare systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and social service agencies; THRIVE integrates strategy, operations, technology, finance, and patient/client services to deliver comprehensive solutions crossing all aspects of an organization’s business structure. THRIVE develops targeted programs for underserved communities including Medicaid, uninsured, and those whose well-being is compromised due to lack of access to healthcare and social services.

William Franz, the Founder of THRIVE states, “When providing healthcare to the underserved you not only have to focus on medical care, but also the conditions of the environments in which people live, learn, work, play, worship, and age. Many times, these social determinants of health are the root cause of acute and chronic illness. By digging deep and bringing healthcare and social services together, high quality health outcomes can be achieved within a financially sustainable model.”

THRIVE has strategically partnered with RDI Healthcare to bring integrated technology and workflow solutions. Chuck Hutchings, RDI Healthcare’s Lead Strategist for the partnership states, “RDI Healthcare is thrilled to be partnering with THRIVE as we have parallel visions for successful client outcomes which allow for expanded servicing of patient needs. This is the core of our relationship.” Mr. Hutchings adds, “Hospital systems, FQHCs, and provider entities have all experienced financial and operational success in past engagements with RDI and Mr. Franz. We look forward to sharing these successes and hearing your Mission and Vision during these changing healthcare times.”

Best-in-class Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) are working with THRIVE to ensure that the best solutions are developed for each client. These SMEs include Adam Middleton, who provides a focus on practice viability and profitability and Walt Peters, with extensive experience in the areas of occupational health and safety, management systems (ISO), and security.

For more information contact:
Christine Grandjean
(239) 250-1202
christine.grandjean@thriveandachieve.com
www.thriveandachieve.com

###

William Franz
THRIVE
+1 2392501202
info@thriveandachieve.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


