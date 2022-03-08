WIN TV NETWORK INC and BIONEUTRA INTERNATIONAL LTD. (TICKER SYMBOL: BIMO) To Develop SUPERMAG as Answer to Oil Crisis.
BioNeutra International Ltd (OTCMKTS:BIMO)REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pleasure that Win TV Network Inc and BioNeutra International Ltd (TICKER SYMBOL: BIMO), a small USA public company will work together on the initial work of an electrical generator powered by magnets.
The initial project was started some years ago by Bioneutra who called the project "SUPERMAG". The company at that time struggled to find the financing needed to fully explore the potential of the machine but several prototypes were built. The design is proprietary to BioNeutra and is now being reactivated in light of global events that clearly indicate that countries dependant on oil are vulnerable.
The recent events in the Ukraine have had a global effect not only on the oil markets with the highest prices on record, but also on the general population of the world as these high prices effect supply lines, for sources, transportation and almost everything else.
The "SUPERMAG" Uses very powerful magnets to power a large flywheel who's own inertia makes it a generator. It is not a FREE ENERGY contraption as it needs a jolt of electricity to start the rotation but once the flywheel is rotating it gears to a generator that has approximately 27 patents involved. These generators can deliver up to 10 KW of power which is enough to fully power 5 to 10 large houses.
While the "SUPERMAG" Is still a prototype that needs lots of work it is fully scalable so that if proven to be feasible it could conceivably power a small town or even a city.
Once running it needs no fuel. The magnets will last for an estimated 500 years and only lose a few percentage points of their power.
Magnets are currently used in more and more applications including lifting megaton bullet trains that speed up to 300=400 miles per hour. They power military weapons that can shoot a bolt of steel through one inch plated steel. When you look at some of these applications it is not impossible to think that the extraordinary power that these magnets have and what they can achieve cannot be adapted to generating electricity.
WIN TV NETWORK INC. is a private global television network and supports innovative projects. BioNeutra International Ltd. (TICKER SYMBOL: BIMO) is a small OTC listed company who are currently complying with the new 15c 211 rules brought in by the SEC last year. Both entities will be looking to put together a new round of funding through both private equity and public means to fund the new development stage of the "SUPERMAG"
Given the current position of many governments looking for a clean alternative to fossil fuels both companies feel that this "SEED" round of financing should be easily obtainable. As the initial work on the original prototype which weighs almost one ton has been almost 90% complete and had the benefit of support from numerous engineers involved in the project, this second stage of development should be relatively quick.
If anyone in the private sector would like more information, then please contact WIN TV.
