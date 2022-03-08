3rd ANNUAL BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2022 FEATURED ARTIST SUSAN BRUBAKER KNAPP
Blue Water Film Festival is proud to announce its 2022 Featured Artist, Susan Brubaker Knapp. Her piece, “Net of Wonder,” chosen for this year’s featured poster
Susan is an incredible artist whose artistic combination of intelligence and visual tapestry for the oceans will make for a remarkable visual presentation for our 3rd annual official movie poster.”DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Water Film Festival, presented by Blue Water Institute, is proud to announce its 2022 Featured Artist, Susan Brubaker Knapp. Her piece, “Net of Wonder,” has been chosen for this year’s featured poster to be presented at the 3rd Blue Water Film Festival running June 2-8, 2022 to coincide with UN – World’s Oceans Day.
— Greg Reitman
Festival organizers annually select one of the featured artists to join them in the creation of the festival visual poster. The Artist serves as a key collaboration in the festival theme, bringing new ideas to the Blue Water Film Festival. In keeping with Blue Water Film Festival artists for the oceans, Blue Water’s film selections, along with the rest of the Blue Water lineup, will be kept secret until May 1st.
“The Featured Artist program is one of the key and important parts of our festival,” said Blue Water Film Festival executive director Greg Reitman. “Susan is an incredible artist whose work was found at Visions Art Museum in Liberty Station as part of a global show. Her artistic combination of intelligence and visual tapestry for the oceans will make for a remarkable visual presentation for our 3rd annual official movie poster.”
Artist Susan Brubaker Knapp is an artist, author, and photographer who received an MA in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She turned her passion for quilting into a career as a teacher and host of the PBS show “Quilting Arts TV.” and has graced the cover of five issues of Quilting Magazine. I’m honored to have my piece chosen to represent this year’s festival,” says Brubaker Knapp. “I hope it will help people to appreciate the interconnectedness of all living things on our planet, to understand how climate change affects us all, and to encourage people to work toward changes to make it better for all of us.”
“You stumble from an art collection at Liberty Station into Blue Water Film Festival in ways you never imagined possible,” commented Greg Reitman. “You turn to a total stranger to share an image that provides the festival instrument for change. Blue Water's movies are based on content for change, inviting us to find ourselves in people we’d never otherwise know. Professor Karl Bardosh and Greg Reitman’s annual selection is driven by imagination and humanity that you cannot leave Blue Water without feeling the responsibility and pain and love that comes with compassion. We emerge connected, reminded that self-absorption ultimately leaves us isolated and fearful. There is no greater privilege than joining Karl and Greg as this year’s featured artist director, sharing with Blue Water’s audience the films that give me the greatest courage, and teach me to practice the widest compassion for planet earth. “
For more information about Blue Water Film Festival, visit www.bluewaterfilmfestival.org.
About Blue Water Film Festival
Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the UN - World Oceans Day, June 8th.
The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our Blue Planet; the festival’s purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and think deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non- US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film. The Blue Water Film Festival is an opportunity to celebrate the United Nations World Oceans Day and to bring attention to our beautiful blue planet.
Blue Water Film Festival’s long-standing environmental commitment is to join filmmakers and film connoisseurs together to experience great cinema for change. The Blue Water Film Festival is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit educational program through Film Collaborative. Festival headquarters are in Del Mar, CA.
About the Blue Water Institute
Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet and the need to nurture the next generation of environmental filmmakers. The Institute is driven by its environmental programs that discover, innovate and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world.
Blue Water Film Festival is supported by Dell; LumaTouch; FilmIcPro; UCSD School of Theater, Film and Television; Eco Bags; Elevent; Riveria Towel & Company; Shear Water; Atlantis Hotel to name a few.
# # #
Greg Reitman
BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL
+ +1 3102342583
info@bluewaterfilmfestival.org