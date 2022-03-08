Hydron Pilots Disruptive Technology for Upgrading Biogas to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)

Hydron Energy's INTRUPTor transforms farm and food waste into clean, carbon-negative fuel called Renewable Natural Gas, or RNG. Its compact size and economic viability at small scale will unlock access to smaller on-site biomass feedstock for RNG production.

Hydron receives financial support through BC Fast Pilot Program to design, build, and operate a mobile RNG upgrader system to produce clean fuel.

The BC Fast Pilot Program enables Hydron to apply its gas separation expertise to demonstrate a breakthrough approach with 50% lower cost for upgrading biogas to RNG.” — Hydron Energy President and CEO Soheil Khiavi

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydron Energy Inc., the cleaner fuel company that is commercializing a revolutionary biogas upgrading solution, has announced that it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and Innovate BC, through the BC Fast Pilot program. The funding will support Hydron to design, build, and operate a pilot-scale, mobile renewable natural gas (RNG) upgrader system known as INTRUPTor™ I-Multi Waste-to-Energy Pilot Project.

“The BC Fast Pilot Program enables Hydron to apply its gas separation expertise to create a next-generation multi-swing process and demonstrate a breakthrough approach with 50% lower cost for upgrading biogas to RNG,” said Hydron Energy President and CEO Soheil Khiavi. “Commercially viable, small-scale gas separating solutions are crucial to unlocking access to dispersed waste feedstocks, preventing methane emissions, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

The I-Multi Waste-to-Energy Pilot Project will demonstrate the feasibility of using the INTRUPT™ process, an acronym for Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology, in a field test to upgrade biogas to biomethane. During the 1,000 planned hours of field testing, which will take place in the fall of 2022, the I-Multi will produce 5,000 Nm3 of RNG with a purity between 94-98%.

EPCOR Commercial Services Inc. (EPCOR) has been a strategic partner since the project launched in June 2021 and continues to have a positive influence on the project’s outcomes. In addition to supporting the development of the pilot, EPCOR is identifying potential test sites within its network, connecting Hydron with facility owners to pilot the INTRUPT™ process.

“Disrupting a mature industrial market with a new technology is often met with doubt and demands to prove results in the field,” said Business Development Manager Alison Cartier. “Support provided to Hydron through the BC Fast Pilot Program and from our project partner, EPCOR, is helping us quickly progress our gas separation technology from prototype to commercial product and opening doors to potential customers, future joint-venture partners, and investors.”

Hydron is using its proprietary materials, hardware, and process cycle to produce up to 50% savings on both capital and operating costs. Enabling the upgrading process to occur under ambient conditions, the INTRUPTor™ does not require any feed compressors/vacuum pumps, feed gas drying units, nor exhaust gas post-treatment systems, which also improves the carbon intensity level. The I-Multi system will be a mobile unit and will travel between sites in Canada and the US, demonstrating its performance under different biogas conditions during the next few years. The company aims to have its first commercial scale product on the market in 2024.

For more information about the BC Fast Pilot Program, you can read the press release issued by Innovate BC and meet all the Round 3 BC Fast Awardees.



About Hydron Energy Inc.

Founded by Soheil Khiavi, a serial entrepreneur who previously founded Inventys (now Svante) in 2009, Hydron is the cleaner fuel company unlocking net-zero energy for the hard-to-decarbonize sectors, like transportation. The team is leveraging its unique intellectual properties portfolio and years of experience developing gas separation technologies to commercialize a new multi-swing process that efficiently and cost-effectively converts wastes into fuels. The company is commercializing its INTRUPTor™ Systems to produce two disruptive gas separation products. The first product is for the renewable natural gas (RNG) market. It will provide a significant cost savings to customers who want to upgrade biogas into biomethane (also known as RNG) and benefit from incentives related to clean fuel standards. The second product is a compact mobile syngas upgrading unit for blue hydrogen production that could be deployed for syn-gas, flare-gas, and tail-gas upgrading applications. For more information, see www.hydron.ca.

Explore the I-Multi Mobile RNG Solution Centre