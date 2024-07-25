Hydron Energy to Deploy Novel Cost Effective Biogas Upgrading Plant with Support from CICE

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydron Energy Inc., the cleaner fuel company that is commercializing the low-cost INTRUPTor™ system, a revolutionary gas upgrading solution, announced it has received a non-dilutive investment from the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE). The non-dilutive investment from CICE will provide funding to help accelerate scale-up of the INTRUPTor™ system’s core components by orders of magnitude and fabricate a full INTRUPTor™ plant to upgrade biogas for a facility in B.C.

“The recent pilot results from our mobile unit have provided the performance and endurance assurance required for commercial deployment. The INTRUPTor™ solution recovered 99.8% of biomethane at targeted RNG purity. Our system will provide up to 50% capital and operational cost savings with 80% less carbon footprint. With the funding from CICE Hydron will develop the scaled -up solution by orders of magnitude and build our first commercial plant “said Hydron President and CEO Soheil Khiavi.

“Advancing technology and innovation is essential to CICE’s mission to cut emissions in B.C. and globally by supporting the commercialization and scaling of made-in-B.C. climate solutions. Our 2022 partnership with Hydron accelerated the validation of their technology and business case for potential customers. We’re thrilled that Hydron’s technology has been successfully validated, and a commercial pathway is now visible with our continued support of the scale-up of the INTRUPTor™ system right here in B.C.,” said Sarah Goodman, President and CEO of CICE.

Hydron Energy’s Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPTor™) system is a disruptive solution that converts raw gases into clean refined fuel. The compact system will provide significant cost-savings over conventional gas-upgrading technologies. Hydron Energy is initially focused on providing an affordable and scalable solution to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) from anaerobic digesters, waste-water treatment plants, and landfills. The system has additional biofuel applications including converting syngas to clean hydrogen, rare gas production, and direct air carbon capture.

The INTRUPTor™ operates in ambient conditions and therefore does not require any feed compressors, vacuum pumps, feed gas drying units, or exhaust gas post-treatment systems to produce pipeline-quality RNG. As a result, the INTRUPTor™ reduces capital and operating costs by up to 50% and delivers an industry-leading carbon intensity score. The system upgrades biogas for facilities as small as a 100 Nm3/hr and up to 3800 Nm3/hr. The INTRUPTor™ Mobile Solution offers onsite gas upgrading to producers that previously wouldn’t be able to upgrade to high quality gas due to challenging cost, size, and location.

“We would like to thank CICE for all the support they have shown us. They have been a strong partner with us during our journey and we look forward to deploying the first INTRUPTor™ biogas upgrading plant in our home province which will help lower GHG emissions in B.C.” said Director of Business Development, Craig Bond.

Hydron Energy is a British Columbia (B.C.) based company that was formed in 2020 and is establishing novel gas separation solutions for various energy and processing fields of use to address both environmental and economical market opportunities.

