Blue Light Selected to Present at The Analytic Frontiers Conference
Presentation to outline the advantages of Federated Searching for the Analyst
We are honored to be selected to present the advantages that federated search and DAOD connectivity bring to the analyst at this conference”FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading subject matter expert on data analytics around security issues, Blue Light was selected to present at The Analytic Frontiers Conference on the power of federated searching and disparate data connectivity.
The presentation entitled “Federated Searching of Disparate Data: Solving the Security Analyst’s Data Connectivity Problem” outlines the advantages that robust data fabric constructed with Data Access on Demand (DAOD) processes and integrated federated searches can automate most of the analyst’s data mining and processing requirements, bringing vast increases in efficiency while saving time and resources.
The Analytics Frontiers Conference is the largest data science conference in the region, attracting more than 500 thought leaders, scientists, and business executives from different industries and academia. The conference, sponsored by UNC Charlotte, features tracks in Explainable AI, Ethics in AI, The Future of AI, AI Adoption, Natural Language Processing, Industry Case Studies, and more.
“We are honored to be selected to present the advantages that federated search and DAOD connectivity bring to the analyst at this conference, ” said Blue Light’s Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Parkman. “Our company has been focused for years in solving the security analyst’s most significant challenges and by introducing automation we can make them not only more effective but give them 80% of their time back to focus on solving more cases”.
About Blue Light
As the largest reseller and support provider for the i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products in North America, Blue Light specializes in security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to address National Security, violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management problems. The company’s patented Blue Fusion middleware technology provides federated search and alerting capabilities and allows technologies to easily connect to any disparate data source so analysts can easily import disparate data into any visualization capability, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook to see their data in a single pane of glass while save up to 80% of their time. Blue light - The i2 Experts. www.bluelightllc.com
