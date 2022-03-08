Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,567 in the last 365 days.

03-08-2022 $150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold at Sheetz in Martinsburg

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was purchased at Sheetz #220 on Edwin Miller Boulevard in Martinsburg. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball for $50,000, and there was a 3x multiplier enabled.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Monday’s numbers were 10, 43, 55, 59, and 67, and the Power Ball was 2. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that increase your prize two to 10 times. Powerball now has draws three days a week- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You just read:

03-08-2022 $150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold at Sheetz in Martinsburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.