03-08-2022 $150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold at Sheetz in Martinsburg

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was purchased at Sheetz #220 on Edwin Miller Boulevard in Martinsburg. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball for $50,000, and there was a 3x multiplier enabled.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Monday’s numbers were 10, 43, 55, 59, and 67, and the Power Ball was 2. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that increase your prize two to 10 times. Powerball now has draws three days a week- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.