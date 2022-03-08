Recognizing International Women’s Day

CANADA, March 8 - Eleven organizations will receive funding support to create greater opportunities for Island women and girls.

Funding through the 2022 Interministerial Women’s Secretariat Grant is for community group projects that focus on encouraging women and girls to pursue opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering + Math (STEM), skilled trades, and leadership, as well as engaging men and boys in gender-based violence prevention.

“Now is the time for lasting change, and through these grants we are proud to be investing in women and girls throughout our province. We are supporting community groups to help build safer, more inclusive and supportive communities for Island women and girls and strengthen their leadership abilities, voices and confidence,” said Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson.

This year, Women’s Network PEI is one of the organizations that will receive a grant for a project to help remove barriers for girls and non-binary youth in areas of non-traditional employment.

“We look forward to creating opportunities for self-identified girls and non-binary youth to explore careers where they have been traditionally underrepresented by connecting them to mentors in those fields. We are grateful for the funding opportunity, it will amplify existing work to increase gender diversity in specific sectors in PEI,” said Executive Director of Women’s Network PEI, Jill Kilfoil.

Since 2015, the Interministerial Women’s Secretariat Grant has provided over one million dollars in funding to community organizations across the province. Today is International Women’s Day and there are various activities taking place to celebrate.

Islanders are invited to join the PEI Business Women’s Association (PEIBWA) who is hosting an online event at 3 p.m. today recognizing the 25 Most Powerful Women in Atlantic Canada Business . The virtual event will feature a moderated panel discussing women and power.

The PEI Status of Women have a series of podcasts on Break the Bias, profiling exceptional women and gender diverse people breaking the bias on PEI. Innovation PEI is excepting nominations for PEI’s most influential women entrepreneurs.

Islanders are also encouraged to celebrate the diverse voices and contributions women have made – and continue to make – in our lives by posting on social media and using the hashtag #iwdpei.

Media Contact: Autumn Tremere Interministerial Women’s Secretariat agtremere@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder Here are the 2021 Interministerial Women’s Secretariat Grants recipients: