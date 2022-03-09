Epik Holdings Acquires Kobalt Media. Expands into Full-Service Digital Marketing Solutions Agency

Define. Explore. Engage. Inspiring Digital Empowerment

WA, U.S., March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epik Holdings Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Kobalt Media. Kobalt was founded in 2000 and is a full-service digital marketing agency with a suite of custom marketing solutions, industry leadership, and digital innovation for building high-impact brands.

“The addition of Kobalt Media complements our portfolio of technologies and businesses. Kobalt provides essential services that enable us to be more comprehensive in our goal of empowering customers in the digital world,” says Epik CEO, Rob Monster, “With Kobalt’s blend of marketing experience and seasoned leadership combined with scalable marketing automation capabilities, we are better positioned to accelerate Epik’s growing brand portfolio as well as those of our customers.”

Kobalt Media is led by newly appointed CEO, Gene Fedele, a marketing veteran with decades of digital innovation leadership and experience. “The transformation of Kobalt Media into a full-service marketing and creative services agency enables Epik to provide solutions that support and enhance its core domain and hosting services business,” says Fedele, “We can provide effective, targeted solutions that are customized for each client through our digital marketing evaluation processes and technologies that can be implemented efficiently and deliver valuable analytics and desired results for our clients.”

Kobalt Media’s updated website launch unveils significant full-service agency upgrades that include:

• Digital Marketing “Scorecard”

• Start Up and Business Growth Packages

• Domains, Names and Resilient Hosting

• Advanced SEO Capabilities and Metrics

• PIERS 360 Branding Tools

• C-Level Marketing Leadership

Last month, Epik announced its acquisition of Terrahost AS, a global data solutions provider with world-class, fortified data centers in the U. S., Norway and Africa. (Terrahost Press Release)

ABOUT KOBALT MEDIA

Kobalt Media is a 22-year-old digital marketing agency with the creativity, resources and experience to navigate the digital world. Kobalt provides compelling, creative, and engaging marketing strategies, aligned with a customer’s business goals. Kobalt solutions are customized to enhance key value, profit, and people differentiators and to ensure every customer touchpoint with a business and brand is a positive experience.

ABOUT EPIK HOLDINGS

Epik Holdings Inc is a world-leading domain registrar and pioneer of innovative, resilient technologies that revolutionize digital empowerment in the global marketplace. Epik owns and operates numerous businesses and brands within its portfolio to provide custom, targeted, digital solutions and manages over one million domains for its customers. Epik was voted #1 Domain Registrar in 2020 and holds a 4.9-star rating with TrustPilot.

Contacts:

Gene Fedele, gene@kobaltmedia.com

Brian Moran, brian@epik.com