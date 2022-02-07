Epik Holdings Acquires Terrahost AS

Resilient Data Centers Inspiring Digital Empowerment

Positioned for Global Growth through World-Class, Resilient, Scalable Data Solutions. Capital Raise Planned for Q2, 2022.

WA, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epik Holdings Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Norwegian-based, Terrahost AS as part of the company’s strategic objective to provide resilient, affordable, data hosting and storage solutions to the world.

Terrahost is building upon its 15-year legacy of world-class data solutions through targeted investments and optimization of its infrastructure and portfolio of storage, software and networking products—resulting in significant market penetration and over 300% revenue growth.

“We are excited to be able to bring Terrahost to the world,” says Epik CEO, Rob Monster, “For the last 15 years, Terrahost has been building a robust network of mostly below-ground, fortified data centers connected with the proprietary Enigma automation suite. The combination has delivered customers extreme resiliency with an economic model that scales from VPS to Enterprise hosting.”

The journey for Terrahost to become part of Epik began in April 2021. “Our success in 2021 has been a result of team commitment to providing secure, efficient, affordable data products and services to our customers,” says Sten Huseby, CEO of Terrahost AS. “As we expand, in Norway and abroad, resiliency is our number one objective.” Some of the 2021 operating highlights include:

• 99.9998% system uptime in 2021

• 312% revenue growth since acquisition

• Opened 3 new resilient data centers

• Introduced containerized data center options

• Introduced Resilient Object Storage

• Added support for cryptocurrencies

Terrahost aims to become a global leader in the provisioning of resilient data solutions. Terrahost currently operates data center services from locations in Sandefjord, Amsterdam, Kansas City, and Lagos. In addition, Epik is planning a significant capital raise event in Q2, 2022, to expand its global data center network with 24/7 world class service and support.

ABOUT TERRAHOST AS

Terrahost AS is a cloud and unmanaged services global solutions provider delivering world-class data security and network infrastructure. The company operates and manages some of the world’s most fortified, bunkered data centers to deliver maximum resiliency, efficiency and scalability.

ABOUT EPIK HOLDINGS

Epik Holdings Inc is a world-leading domain registrar and pioneer of innovative, resilient technologies that revolutionize digital empowerment in the global marketplace. Epik owns and operates numerous businesses and brands within its portfolio to provide custom, targeted, digital solutions and manages over one million domains for its customers. Epik was voted #1 Domain Registrar in 2020 and holds a 4.9-star rating with TrustPilot.

For Additional Information please contact: Andreas Haakonsen, CTO, at andreas@terrahost.com