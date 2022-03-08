Water Desalination Equipment 2021: Offers Research on Sales, Price, Gross Margin and Global Forecast Report 2027
Water Desalination Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% from 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Water Desalination Equipment market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Water Desalination Equipment market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Water Desalination Equipment market. The Water Desalination Equipment market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Water Desalination Equipment market at the global and regional levels. Water Desalination Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% from 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Water covers 71% of the entire earth’s surface, out of which only 3% is freshwater that is available for drinking and agriculture purposes. Saving water is critical to ensure the long-term supply for consumption and other applications. 785 million people worldwide lack access to drinking water, and at least 2,000 million people use contaminated drinking water sources, according to UNICEF. According to the United Nations (UN), water consumption has been increasing at 1% annually since the 1980s and a similar growth trend is expected until 2050 which is owing to factors such as rapid population growth, socio-economic development, and changing consumption patterns. By 2030, almost half of the world’s population is expected to face water scarcity. The major concern with using RO membranes is the fouling that occurs on the surface of the membrane or its pores.
COVID-19 Impact
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy as governments all over the world were forced to implement lockdowns which prevented the spread of the virus. As a result of this desalination plant operations were forces to stop and the systems were hampered. Due to this, non-domestic (industrial, institutional, and commercial) water demand declines while the demand for domestic water increased globally. The key challenge was to ensure operational continuity to minimize the impact on the water delivery for municipal applications. The objective of the desalination plant operators was to secure a reliable water supply to local communities and municipalities during the pandemic. Furthermore, the unavailability of workforce and decline in logistical operations, the functioning of desalination plants was affected. Additionally, the desalination projects in the construction phase were suspended, due to which the growth of water desalination plants was hampered. Orders of pumps, membranes, pressure vessels etc. also declined due to the lockdown.
Water Desalination Equipment market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Technology, the market is primarily segmented into
Reverse Osmosis (RO)
Multi Stage Flash Distillation (MSF)
Multi Effect Distillation (MED)
Hybrid
Electrodialysis (ED)
Others
Amongst Technology, the Reverse Osmosis (RO) segment dominated the market in 2020. Seawater RO (SWRO) technology has several advantages over other desalination techniques including high efficiency and selectivity, easy scale up and control, suitability and flexibility for integrated applications.
By Source, the market is primarily segmented into
Seawater
Brackish Water
Others
Amongst Source, Seawater segment accounted for major share in 2020. The ocean makes up 70% of the earth’s surface and accounts for 96% of the water on the planet.
By Product, the market is primarily segmented into
Membranes
Pumps
Evaporators
Others
Amongst Product, the Membranes segment dominated the market. Various types of membranes are present for different membrane processes of water purification and desalination including microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF), reverse osmosis (RO), nanofiltration (NF), membrane distillation (MD), ion exchange membranes and forward osmosis (FO).
Water Desalination Equipment Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East
Rest of World
Based on the estimation, the West United Nations of America region dominated the Water Desalination Equipment market in 2020, due to increasing global warming and desertification.
The major players targeting the market includes
Suez Water Technologies & Solutions
Toray Industries, Inc.
Wärtsilä
Advanced Watertek
LG Chem
Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Koch Separation Solutions
Veolia Water Technologies
Alfa Laval
Sulzer
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analysing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts’ sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Water Desalination Equipment market. The leading players have been analysed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
