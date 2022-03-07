Submit Release
Release of red detergent to creek in Grimes has stopped

GRIMES—The red color in North Walnut Creek in Grimes is due to the accidental release of a car wash detergent.

Pumping equipment failed shortly before 2 p.m. today at the National Carwash Solutions facility on S.E. 37th Street. An unknown amount of the red material ran into a storm drain, then into the creek. Although the release has stopped, detergent moved downstream reaching Highway 141 at about 3:45 p.m.

Cleanup crews are onsite working to stop more detergent from getting into the creek.

DNR staff do not expect a fish kill or other significant environmental impact from the release. DNR will monitor cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

