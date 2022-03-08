Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,544 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Celebrates Sweet Mom Megan Sones New Zealand Travel Story

Love to Take a Leap of Faith Bungee Jump in New Zealand photos courtesy of Jordan Sones, for Megan Sones Sweet Story #takealeapfaith #newzealand https://recruitingforgood.com/recruiting-for-good-celebrates-megan-sones-sweet-travel-story-about-new-zealand

Love to Take a Leap of Faith Bungee Jump in New Zealand photos courtesy of Jordan Sones, for Megan Sones Sweet Story #takealeapfaith #newzealand https://recruitingforgood.com/recruiting-for-good-celebrates-megan-sones-sweet-travel-story-about-new-zealand

Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Gig for Positive Talented Girls My Sweet Dream Trip #mysweetdreamtrip #thesweetestgigs #gigforgirls www.MySweetDreamTrip.com

Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Gig for Positive Talented Girls My Sweet Dream Trip #mysweetdreamtrip #thesweetestgigs #gigforgirls www.MySweetDreamTrip.com

Love to Travel and Make a Positive Impact...Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to Do Both #sweethiptrips #seetheworldforgood www.SweetHipTrips.com

Love to Travel and Make a Positive Impact...Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program to Do Both #sweethiptrips #seetheworldforgood www.SweetHipTrips.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund and sponsor content that makes a positive impact; girls and mom, Megan Sones are contributors.

Megan thank you for writing an insightful and sweet adventure travel story...I appreciate and celebrate you!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences.

Recruiting for Good celebrates Talented Mom Megan Sones sweet hip travel story Daredevils Unite in New Zealand.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Megan on Women's Day and every day I celebrate you. Megan your story will inspire girls who love to write about travel, families seeking adventure trips, and those who are willing to Take a Leap of Faith!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com

My Sweet Dream Trip is The Perfect Gig for Positive 12-15 Year Old Girls. On the gig girls write a story about their dream trip and earn rewards ($100 per story, and opportunity to land more gigs, just like in the real world!). To land the gig, Girls and Parents must attend ‘A Sweet Day in LA’ (one of our monthly parties) to meet Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs in person. To learn more visit www.MySweetDreamTrip.com

Love to Make a Positive Impact and Travel...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and make a greater impact in kids' lives....We're rewarding referrals with travel to enjoy Sweet Hip Trips & See The World for Good to learn more visit www.SweetHipTrips.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Celebrates Sweet Mom Megan Sones New Zealand Travel Story

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.