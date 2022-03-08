Recruiting for Good Celebrates Sweet Mom Megan Sones New Zealand Travel Story
Love to Take a Leap of Faith Bungee Jump in New Zealand photos courtesy of Jordan Sones, for Megan Sones Sweet Story #takealeapfaith #newzealand https://recruitingforgood.com/recruiting-for-good-celebrates-megan-sones-sweet-travel-story-about-new-zealand
Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Gig for Positive Talented Girls My Sweet Dream Trip #mysweetdreamtrip #thesweetestgigs #gigforgirls www.MySweetDreamTrip.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund and sponsor content that makes a positive impact; girls and mom, Megan Sones are contributors.
Recruiting for Good celebrates Talented Mom Megan Sones sweet hip travel story Daredevils Unite in New Zealand.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Megan on Women's Day and every day I celebrate you. Megan your story will inspire girls who love to write about travel, families seeking adventure trips, and those who are willing to Take a Leap of Faith!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
My Sweet Dream Trip is The Perfect Gig for Positive 12-15 Year Old Girls. On the gig girls write a story about their dream trip and earn rewards ($100 per story, and opportunity to land more gigs, just like in the real world!). To land the gig, Girls and Parents must attend ‘A Sweet Day in LA’ (one of our monthly parties) to meet Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs in person. To learn more visit www.MySweetDreamTrip.com
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Travel...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and make a greater impact in kids' lives....We're rewarding referrals with travel to enjoy Sweet Hip Trips & See The World for Good to learn more visit www.SweetHipTrips.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE
