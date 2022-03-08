Submit Release
Closure Planned for SB Route 74 over I-83 in York Township, York County

Contractor to set concrete barrier

Harrisburg, PA – The southbound Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning Interstate 83 at Exit 16 in York Township, York County, will be closed to traffic this Thursday night so a contractor can place concrete barrier on the bridge. The Exit 16A off-ramp from southbound I-83 to southbound Route 74 also will be closed for this work.

The closure is expected to go into effect at 6:00 PM Thursday, March 10. The work is expected to be completed before the morning rush hour, at which time southbound Route 74 will be open to two lanes of traffic. The Exit 16A off-ramp from southbound I-83 to southbound Route 74 also will open to traffic. 

Detours for southbound Route 74 and the Exit 16A off-ramp will be in place. Motorists wishing to access southbound Route 74 from north of the closure should take southbound I-83 to Exit 14 (Route 182/Leader Heights), then take northbound I-83 back to Exit 16A and Route 74. Motorists wishing to access southbound Route 74 from southbound I-83 should continue to Exit 14 and take northbound I-83 to Exit 16A.

The barrier will shift traffic away from a beam that was damaged by a recent bridge strike. The barrier will remain in place until the beam can be permanently repaired.

Motorists should be alert for these new traffic patterns and drive with caution through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

