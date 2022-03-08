Angelina Mahany Set to Change Lingerie Market in the US Inside Out

Angelina Mahany, CEO and Founder, Angie's Showroom

ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AFTER years of wreathing and reeling in the pain of importing expensive lingerie material for the US market, the Founder and CEO at Angie’s Showroom Angelina Mahany now brings hope, relief, and smile onto the many faces of her adored customers by thinking out of the box. “I have sustained the market demand for the luxurious French and Italian laces into the US markets by delivering high-quality products at affordable prices”, she asserts.“I want the feeling of comfort and beauty while adorning a quality material to be felt by every woman wearing my products and the feeling to be much than what they experience with the similar products from the other markets, that is my goal”, Angelina assures her clients.Due to the high cost of importation of raw materials that eventually catapult the price of the product, it sends management back to the drawing table to think. One option was getting investors to help in factory expansion. However, most critical was the need for a major shift in the industry from using the unrecyclable to recyclable materials as done by other companies around.We have observed that there is a need for a start-up of production and manufacture of the materials used for making home wear within the country. This will enlarge the lingerie market and open doors to wholesalers hence customer fulfillment. This is because there will now be a production of raw material without worrying of recycling the remaining items after the sales rather than producing the items on order as it is done currently.As a child, Angelina loved travelling, learning different cultures and languages and exploring the world. She joined ballet school which contributed to her hard work and she later developed an interest in doing business which made her join college to pursue a degree in Business management. She then moved to France to do a Master’s in Marketing.After marriage, she moved to Texas where her business journey started. With the opportunities in the US, her business degree and love for fashion plunged her into reselling handbags and accessories. It took two years for the business to grow. The growth propelled her motivation to start her own company and brand. This made Angelina work on bringing something unique that could not be found in the US markets but had a variety to choose from in the French and Russian markets. These were the handmade silk and Lace lingerie. “With my team, I made the products with French and Italian laces to bring out the luxurious touch in them”, she says.Some of the challenges that her business - Angie’s Showroom - has had to withstand include first, the difficulty in introducing an unknown brand into a new market to compete favorably with other usual brands. Second, is the advertising of home wears which, in this case, is lingerie on social platforms since some of the hosts consider them sensual to a point of even blocking the contents from their audiences.Lingerie is my next love after clothing; I think it is what is worn underneath that really inspires a woman to feel beautiful in her clothes - that inner, secret glamour.” “Start investing in your sensuality, it's what increases your sense of self-worth. Each of our designs tells a story. For a mother to her daughter, it is a story of self-belief and self-confidence. That beauty starts underneath. From a spouse, it is time to spice things up a little bit. From a friend, pamper yourself, you deserve it. From you, head high, you run this world.Our mission is to keep the lingerie market in the US alive without giving up as we work on expanding it into other bigger platforms like Amazon and improve on customer satisfaction. This has made us work on quality customized products and even on order in order to grow in business.Angie’s Showroom is a luxury handmade boutique with a focus on quality, designs, and comfort. Our motto is “ You deserve it all ”. The lingerie we offer is made up of high-quality silk selected to match with the finest lace from France and Italy.Visit Angie’s Showroom today, for your luxury home wears.

