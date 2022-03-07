How Parents Can Use Christianity to Save The Next Generation In a Post Pandemic World
The Book narrating the author's burning desire to see new creation mothers succeed in their journey of raising God-loving and God-fearing kids is set to launch.
No Christian mother should feel perplexed and disadvantaged when she has the same Spirit who raised Jesus from the dead living in her.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An upcoming author with a burning desire to see new creation mothers succeed in their journey of raising God-loving and God-fearing kids is set to launch a new book titled: New Creation Mother: Raising Godly Children & Preserving God’s Heritage.
Winifred "Winnie" Obinna, in penning down the book states emphatically that her prime objective is to establish God's will and purposes on earth.
As a believer who has been given the permission and authority to destroy the works of satan like Jesus did while He was on earth, Winnie speaks and writes life-filled words aimed at minimizing and eradicating the darkness targeted at the hearts of children and their mothers.
In her book which is seen by many as a classic exposition, she takes mothers on an intriguing and spiritual journey of how they can exercise the believers' authority and intentionally partner with God to design the living experiences of their children.
A known firm believer and stickler to the truth, Winnie avers that building a solid foundation is important in securing the Next Generation. Currently, she leads a group of mothers in strategic intercession for their kids through 'Mothers in Christ' and 'Mother’s Haven', two faith-based platforms founded solely to train mothers in the lost art of raising godly children.
In her book, Winnie states that she has the mandate to preserve the next generation by using the insights and understanding that the Spirit of God gives in raising godly, wise, and prayerful mothers.
She shares a testimony that her life is proof of supernatural realities and miraculous events. Her experiences as a mother, expectations as a practicing believer, and testimonies as one who is more than a conqueror in Christ are all pointers to the supernatural possibilities in Christ.
Winnie strongly believes that intentional parenting unlocks children’s divine destinies and positions them to advance the purposes of God in the world.
Living in a world of kids, as a mother herself, leading other mothers to pray, and through her children’s transport business, her passion for mothers and children has driven her to write this impactful change-oriented book targeting Christian mothers and parents as they heed the call to raise what she calls “godly seeds” for the next generation. She is an enthusiastic subscriber to the fact that intentional parenting unlocks children’s divine destinies.
“No Christian mother should feel perplexed and disadvantaged when she has the same Spirit who raised Jesus from the dead living in her” Winnie says, adding that she wrote the book to guide Christian mothers on how to raise God-loving and God-fearing children. Thus, creating a world inspired by the will of God.
Apart from getting a BA in Behavior/Developmental Psychology from The University of Texas at Arlington and an MBA from the Texas Woman's University, her love for learning drove her into several research studies that strengthened her desire to see children established in righteousness. “I want to see positive changes in individuals, families, and society at large” she asserts.
Winnie is a resourceful professional who wears many hats. She is a wife, a mother, a problem solver, a dedicated leader, and a career woman. She works with a Global Company leading high-performing process improvement teams to protect data & infrastructure security, improve ROI, and enable revenue generation and customer satisfaction. She is an avid reader and a compulsive researcher whose major inspiration is the desire to bring change to individuals, families, and society at large.
With prayer requests for over 200 children from various parents has seen to it testimonial changes which have positively impacted different families with visible changes. As a result, more women and mothers have joined her to pray against this setback resulting in a movement.
Winnie lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband, two sons, and a daughter. She enjoys spending time with family and reading motivational content.
