Lime Co LTD creates new kickstarter project for their all new KNIS meteorite watch
Lime Co has come up with a kickstarter project wherein they are seeking backers and funding for their brand new design of KNIS meteorite watch.
This watch makes use of an amazing certified meteorite for making a breathtakingly beautiful dial.”KYOTO, JAPAN, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lime Co has started their kickstarter campaign and they are actively looking for backers so that they could push their latest novel design of a meteorite watch in action. The watch is stunningly beautiful and the dial has been made from a meteorite that fell from the stars. Whenever such meteorites clash on earth, they end up making a very beautiful and unique mesh like pattern which is exactly what is present on the dial of these KNIS watches.
One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted as saying, “We are extremely pleased with the kind of work the designing team has put in. We now look forward to getting the right backers so that we can make this project truly successful. There is a lot of demand for such watches and we are hopeful that this model will turn out to be a true winner.”
This watch makes use of the extremely valuable Muonionalusta meteorite which is known for making one of the finest Widmanstatten pattern. Found exclusively in the North Pole, this matter is very difficult to excavate and hence it’s very rare. This further cements the popularity of this watch by several notches.
To make sure that every aspect of this watch is made premium to give it the fine luxe feel, it also comes with precise Citizen MIYOTA movement. The top casing is the sapphire glass that ensures that it won’t crack easily and will offer excellent optic clarity as well. It sports 5 stranded stainless steel strap which is also of the most premium quality. The one push release clasp adds to the ease of use for the wearer and lends the right elegance too.
Unlike most premium watches that offers these features, this one will be priced under 100,000 yen and therefore it can be worn by a larger group of people. The Lime Co is eagerly waiting for the kickstarter campaign to be successful so that they can channelise the funds towards the watch making process and launch this excellent piece in the market.
Every backer will have an award and they will be able to contribute towards making of this excellent brand of watch that is sure to become an iconic statement very shortly after its release. Based on the amount pledged, one will be able to get certain discount percentage on buying of the watches. The company is really excited about how their plan is shaping up and they are optimistic that the cutting edge design along with the sharpness and rich features will make this watch a much preferred choice among watch lovers.
Those who would like to check out the kickstarter page
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lime-co/knis-meteorite-watch-a-true-gift-from-the-stars/
Keisuke Niii
LIME Co.,Ltd
+81 75-708-6184
