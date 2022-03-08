Acadex Network Introduces Acadfunjies; Intellectual Property (IP) Patent, NFT Copyright & Authentication On Blockchain
The Acadex Network introduces its disruptive creative utility, and blockchain’s most unorthodox NFT minting and marketplace, AcadFunjies.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This native multi-chain environment would facilitate NFT creation, minting and a listing hub. The eco-hub is attributed with the industry’s first NFT Swap, NFT Freeze, NFT Will features and home for scholastic and miscellaneous creatives who wish to convert their thesis, formulas, microscopically photographed discoveries, etc into unique cryptographic pieces. As well as an Initial NFT Offering of rare academic collectibles.
Prospectively geared to pioneer virtual reality education commerce development domains, powered by the metaverse; AcadFunjies, Acadex’ scintillating hub, would permit NFT certificate minting at the completion of study programs (in sync-integration with AcadBooks), to curb forgery or misrepresentation. Not only that, copyrighting and authentication of scholastic original works would be effectuated by this sub structure. A first for blockchain and global education and plus for employers in applicant validation.
Copyrighting and Authentication NFT Service
Elaborating this service would equip collectors, in this case comprising learners, authors, creatives and digital art loving visitors, with allowed utility for verifying originality of owned NFTs on any marketplace and chain. Illustratively, this cross-chain compatible hub’s “academic postulation’s collectors” would no longer be skeptical about illegitimacy in their acquisitions of review thesis journals, lab experiment documentaries, scientific laws and theory papers of their mentor professors and philosophers. The audio-visually minted NFT observation, copyrighting and authentication would homogeneously be capacitated by the metaverse, with AcadFunjies integrations.
Intellectual Property Patent NFT Service
Essentially, these minted NFTs, which are intellectual properties of their creators would be allotted exclusive Patent Identifiers. This debut NFT environment feature would symbolize original owners of any creative work, consequently, curbing NFT ownership identity theft and imitation. This instrumentally showcases AcadFunjies robust fraud detection and IP protection strategy for creators.
Marketplace Listing Authentication NFT Service
Concurrently, this enterprising hub would institute NFT project authentication before progressive listings on its marketplace. This, being also a policy off the hub’s fraud detection and IP protection strategy, ensures our security assurance for our esteemed collectors. In the event of authenticity acknowledgment and purchase, the network would admit a Patent Identifier transfer to the transacting collector.
AcadFunjies Partnership outing to the Agritech (land-robot) Robotics and Unmanned Machines Forum
An MSc and PhD Dissertation Paper premier minting and copyrighting partnership with AcadFunjies, ended the just held educative and enlightening lecture by the Mysercough College & University Center, and the University of Central Lancashire speakers in the Afro-Intelligent Maintenance Research Talk Event.
The network’s representatives reported that Postgraduate and Research Student attendees in the seminar, being intrigued by how the Acadex Network proposes to advance scholar project rights and ownership, vocalized an agreement dialogue for a premier in the innovative NFT environment, in sync with AcadBooks; As authenticated and patented works can be securely published on AcadBooks for choice private or public access.
The artistry and creative ingeniousness of global learners is also a notable interest point for the Acadex Network. Fostering upscaled global education with its surging and excited #AcadexArmy counting down to its highly anticipated Initial Dex Offering (IDO), slated for April 14th, 2022.
About Acadex Nework
Acadex Network is the World’s Pioneering Decentralized Education Network, introducing blockchain’s first Proof of Knowledge (PoK) consensus.
Bound to upscale the global education quality and learning systems, by instituting study inclusiveness, subsidized student loans, reward learners, authors, creatives and curb study certificate forgery, blockchain intellectual property copyrighting and authentication using NFT, AR & VR technology.
