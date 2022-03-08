Military Space USA Conference’s Chairman Mr Jose Ocasio-Christian, Caelus Partners Invites You to Join the Discussion

SMi Group reports: Chairman for the Military Space USA Conference cordially invites all experts to join the event

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is proud to announce the return of the 3rd annual Military Space USA Conference, taking place on June 7th - 8th 2022 in Los Angeles, CA with our Disruptive Technology Focus Day on June 6th. The US has dominated the space domain for many years, and its overwhelming superiority across the other warfighting domains has ensured that this domination was rarely challenged.

Nowadays, however, space is becoming increasingly competitive: near-peer adversaries are flexing their muscles, irregular threats are rife in the cyber domain, and there are growing calls for modernization within the US space enterprise to arrest this shift in momentum.

Conference Chairman Mr Jose Ocasio-Christian, Chief Executive Officer, Caelus cordially invites all Military Space experts to join the discussion of developments, challenges and upcoming projects, please see below the invite:

Space today, as it has been for over 70 years, is a domain where many spacefaring nations have leveraged their sovereignty for security, commerce, and exploration. The United States has led the way throughout this time, and the development of USSPACECOM and US Space Force has caused a seismic shift in nation-state activity globally that presents both opportunities and challenges.

The military focus on space over the past four years has led to an increase in commercial growth, alliances, and partnerships as well as linkages with other warfighting domains. The ability for allies and partners to collaborate in the use of the space domain to protect, create value, and experiment has never been greater. Military Space USA will help all attendees focus on the opportunities for military organizations and their industrial bases to achieve dominance in a contested, congested, and competitive space environment. Additionally, we expect a healthy discussion regarding the sovereign interests that benefit from partnerships or collaborative actions for the space domain. Lastly, our forum will discuss where the best commercial opportunities are in the market today to help improve the current technologies and future requirements that maintain and strengthen sovereign interests.

A challenge is an opportunity to grow in strength and think differently. Challenges we face within our military institutions, our national budgets, our industrial base, and from our adversaries are key to understanding the best approaches to build a safe and secure space domain. This forum is the place for participants to gain further insight into these challenges and leave with an actionable plan to address them.

Mr Jose Ocasio-Christian, Chief Executive Officer, Caelus

(Conference Chair)

Key Reasons to Attend:

Networking Opportunities:

•Meet and network with over 150 attendees from defence agencies, militaries and governments and industry

•Over 6 hours of networking breaks, drinks receptions, dinners, and more

•Engage with an array of vendors, including disruptive space companies across the Silicon Valley and established space industry primes

Conference Features:

•Hear from an unmatched array of speakers from across the US military space enterprise, including Space Systems Command and the US Space Force

•Carefully selected topic themes, including architecture modernization, responsive launch, industry collaboration, and small satellites

•A range of key international partners, who will present their vision for future space operations in coalition

www.milspaceusa.com/PR2EIN

