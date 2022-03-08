NEW CEO Shareholder Letter Offering up a Plethora of Coming Events : Third Bench Holdings (Stock Symbol: NECA)

NECA LOGO NECA OGB NECA Companies NECA Sherwood NECA Davis

We have grown significantly over the past two years, both organically and through acquisitions. Given our historical growth rate and trajectory, our goal is to be in the top 100 within 24 months" — CEO David Fair

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022

NEW CEO Shareholder Letter Offering up a Plethora of Coming Events! Multi-Million Dollar Revenue Generating: Third Bench Holdings (Stock Symbol: NECA)  Acquisition Based Business Focused on Cabinetry and Countertops for Customers in the Western US. Projected Revenues of At Least $24 Million for 2021 Fiscal Year. New Acquisitions Expected to Additionally Boost 2022 Fiscal Year Results. Planned Up-listing to the NASDAQ Within Next 24 months. Grand Opening of New Showroom for Davis Kitchens of Tucson, AZ. Hiring of Chief Financial Officer Seasoned in Operating Public Companies and Executing M&A Strategies.

NECA management would like to address the status of several topics and our progression towards our goals of 2022.

1. $50 Million Revenue - Our current operations are expected to generate about $30M in revenue for 2022. We are still on track with our current pipeline of acquisitions to grow our operation to $50M+ of revenue in 2022. At that size, we will be a dominant cabinet supplier in the Southwestern United States and quickly become one of the top 100 largest operations in the industry.2. Financial Performance - Next quarter will be the first quarterly reporting which will represent full financial performance from all our operations. We have increased our prices again last quarter and made substantial reductions in expenses, which all have a lag time of several months to be realized. We anticipate a substantial increase in profitably and expense reductions to be fully realized by the end of the calendar year.3. New Potential Acquisitions Targets - The management team has been continuously engaged with a sizable pipeline of acquisition targets. Third Bench has engaged in several site visits to conduct the necessary due diligence prior to an acquisition. We expect to be in a position to submit an LOI before the end of Q2. The new target markets that have been explored are Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver, and additional locations in New Mexico.4. Reg-A Offering - As of this date, Third Bench has not raised any capital, nor have we issued any shares from the offering. The offering is in place to support the growth of the Company's operations and to support synergistic acquisition targets. $NECA Third Bench Holdings, LLC, formerly New America Energy Corp. (OTC: NECA) contains five subsidiary companies operating as an architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. NECA offers products in several categories: Residential Cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. NECA also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. The company provides its products and services through its architectural millwork and retail facilities, currently located in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico and Tucson, Arizona.NECA employs over 160 people and had revenue in excess of $18.8 million in 2020. NECA is on a run rate of about $24.0 million for 2021 and is cash flow positive. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review. Third Bench Makes The FDMC 300 ListOn February 10th NECA announced it has been recognized on the Woodworking Network's Furniture, Displays, Millwork & Cabinets "FDMC" list of North America's 300 largest woodworking manufacturers, which represents a $62.4 billion industry. With over $24M in revenues in 2021, Third Bench has grown over the past several years to become one of the largest suppliers of residential and commercial cabinetry in North America.NECA CEO David Fair states, "We have grown significantly over the past two years, both organically and through acquisitions. Given our historical growth rate and trajectory, our goal is to be in the top 100 within the next 18 to 24 months." David Fair goes on to say, "We are experiencing a historically high demand in the housing sector with most of the metropolitan areas that we service. We are here to provide our customers with quality cabinets and countertops at the highest level of service."The FDMC 300 is the woodworking industry's oldest recognized ranking of the largest North American producers of furniture, cabinetry, architectural millwork, windows/doors, retail fixtures, home organization and other wood-related products. This year marks their 36th annual report. Grand Opening of New Showroom for Davis Kitchens of TucsonOn December 13th NECA announced the opening of its new Davis Kitchens showroom in Tucson, Arizona. Davis Kitchens is a long-time regional provider of cabinetry and a sister location to NECA portfolio company Davis Kitchens in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Davis Kitchens is a large provider of residential cabinets and countertops throughout the state of Arizona.NECA CEO David Fair stated, "The Arizona home builder and remodel market is exploding with growth, and we are excited to be in the middle of it! Our new showroom will be a great representation of Davis Kitchens as a staple of the Arizona cabinet industry for retail and home builder customers."Since 1975, Davis Kitchens has been a leading kitchen cabinet distributor in Arizona for both new construction and remodels. Davis Kitchens provides professional cabinet design and installation for kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, room additions, and new home construction.Davis Kitchens takes pride in their sales support staff including their highly competent order department, administration and operations group, customer support representatives, and warehouse and delivery personnel. Every Davis Kitchens employee is encouraged to communicate fully and frequently with customers and with each other to assure timely and accurate completion of every job. See more at: https://www.daviskitchens-az.com/ Visit the Davis Kitchen Showroom at: 5355 E Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85711 NECA Strengthens Management with Hiring of a Chief Financial OfficerOn November 30th NECA announced the expansion of the Company's finance oversight with the retention of James B Turk as its new Chief Financial Officer effective Nov 8, 2021. James has an extensive career as an executive, operating public companies, and executing M&A strategies.Mr. Turk stated "I am excited to hit the ground running. The personnel here at Third Bench, LLC and its subsidiaries are incredibly talented. I have enjoyed watching the Company grow as a spectator in a 3rd party professional service provider role. With the team that is in place and a little tailwind behind us as the pandemic recovery strengthens; I see great things coming our way."David Fair, NECA CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to add James' extensive experience and wealth of knowledge to the Third Bench executive team! 