How Is The Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Market Working To Reduce Energy Consumption?

Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC’s semiconductor and other electronic component market analysis show that companies across the globe are seeking to enhance their competitiveness by increasing investment in green semiconductors. The trend mainly aims to reduce the energy consumption as well as limit data usage. For instance, Samsung’s green DRAM is DDR4, which has reduced operating voltage and doubled bandwidth compared to DDR3. Samsung’s DDR4 offers 40 percent increased performance and up to 15% reduced energy consumption compared with DDR3. The Korean tech giant is also planning to develop magneto resistive random-access memory (MRAM) and Phase-change Memory (PRAM) as next-gen green memory solutions. For instance, some of the major companies manufacturing green semiconductors include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation and QUALCOMM Inc.

According to the semiconductor and other electronic component market research, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor and other electronic component market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the semiconductor and other electronic component market. The regions covered in the semiconductors and other electronic components market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the Global Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-other-electronic-component-global-market-report

The global semiconductor and other electronic component market size is expected to grow from $0.96 trillion in 2021 to $1.04 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The semiconductor and other electronic component market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.38 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Major players covered in the global semiconductor and other electronic component industry are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co ltd, SK Hynix Inc, Qualcomm, Micron Technology Inc, LG Display Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Broadcom Ltd, and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

TBRC’s global semiconductor and other electronic component market report is segmented by type into semiconductor and related devices, general electronic components, by application into automotive, manufacturing, others, by sales channel into OEM, aftermarket, by mode into online, offline.



Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Semiconductor And Related Devices, General Electronic Components), By Application (Automotive, Manufacturing), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a semiconductor and other electronic component global market overview, forecast semiconductor and other electronic component global market size and growth for the whole market, semiconductor and other electronic component market segments, geographies, semiconductor and other electronic component market trends, semiconductor and other electronic component market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3057&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance, Computer and Office Machine Repair and Maintenance, Communication Equipment Repair and Maintenance, Other Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Service Type (Inspection, Maintenance, Repair) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-and-precision-equipment-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Front-End Equipment, Back-End Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment), By Application (Integrated Circuit, Discrete Device, Optoelectronic Device, Sensors), By Product (Memory, Foundry, Logic, MPU, Discrete, Analog, MEMS), By Supply Chain Participant (OSAT Companies, IDM Firms, Foundries), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-other-electronic-component-global-market-report

General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Passive, Active, Electromechanical components), By End Use Industry (Aerospace, Communication, Automotive), By Sales (Aftermarket, Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-electronic-components-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/