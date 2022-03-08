Drugs for Immunotherapy Market Players Collaborate To Gain A Competitive Advantage

Drugs for Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drugs for immunotherapy market trends include manufacturers increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business. For example, Illumina Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) collaborated to utilize Illumina’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to develop and commercialize in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays in support of Bristol-Myers Squibb's oncology portfolio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Pfizer Inc. entered into an asset contribution agreement to use Pfizer’s portfolio of assets related to allogeneic CAR-T therapy.

Major players covered in the global drugs for immunotherapy industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., and Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson and UbiVac.

The global drugs for immunotherapy market size is expected to grow from $186.39 billion in 2021 to $208.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The immunotherapy drugs market is expected to reach $310.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The drugs for immunotherapy market growth is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally. The major causes for most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, improper eating habits. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 606,880 deaths were caused in USA due to prevalence of the cancer. The Cancer Research UK predicts that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. According to the drugs for immunotherapy market forecast analysis, the rising incidences of cancer are expected to increase the demand for immunotherapy drugs driving market growth.

TBRC’s global drugs for immunotherapy market report is segmented by type into monoclonal antibodies, interferons, interleukins, vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, others, by therapy area into cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, others, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others.



