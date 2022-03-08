Increasing Demand For Fitness Devices Propels The Smart Wearables Market Growth

Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for wireless sports and fitness devices is projected to drive the global smart wearables market. There is a rapid growth in the use of smart devices such as smartwatches among cyclists, runners, gym-goers, swimmers, and athletes to track the calories burnt, hourly activity, stationary time, and activity time. For instance, Garmin, a US-based technology company, launched the Garmin Vivo active 4, a smartwatch that is featured with a fitness tracker to track every move of the human body. According to TBRC’s smart wearables market forecast, the demand for smart and wireless fitness devices is expected to propel the market.

The use of smart rings is a key trend shaping the growth of the smart wearables market. A smart ring is a wearable electronic device equipped with mobile devices such as sensors and NFC chips that are used as a peripheral tool to assist mobile devices for a variety of purposes, often monitoring everyday tasks.

The global smart wearables market size is expected grow from $18.08 billion in 2021 to $20.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global smart wearables market share is expected to reach $31.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Major players covered in the global smart wearables industry are Apple Inc., Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Nike, Motorola Solutions Inc., Garmin, Jawbone, Misfit, and Polar.

TBRC’s global smart wearables market report is segmented by devices into smart watches, smart glasses, fitness and wellness devices, smart clothing, others, by application into lifestyle, healthcare, consumer applications, defense, fitness and sports, enterprise and industrial, by technology into memory and storage technology, speech and pattern recognition technology, communication and networking technology, sensing technology, computing technology, display technology.

Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2022 – By Devices (Smart Watches, Smart Glasses, Fitness & Wellness Devices, Smart clothing), By Application (Lifestyle, Healthcare, Consumer applications, Defense, Fitness & sports, Enterprise & industrial), By Technology (Memory and Storage Technology, Speech and Pattern Recognition Technology, Communication and Networking Technology, Sensing Technology, Computing Technology, Display Technology) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

