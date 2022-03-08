My Sweet Dream Trip The Sweetest Creative Writing Gig for Talented Girls Launches
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good funds and creates The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids. On our writing gig girls are hired to write their sweet dream trip.
Recruiting for Good created and launched 'My Sweet Dream Trip;' The Sweetest Gig for Positive Talented Girls.
Girls, who land the gig, write a creative travel story to earn sweet rewards ($100, and opportunity to land more writing gigs, just like in the real world!).
How Parents Help their Girls Land The Gig?
1. Parent and girl attends the next party A Sweet Day in LA to meet Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good.
2. Carlos creates, interviews, and only hires sweet talented kids for The Sweetest Gigs.
3. We meet everyone in person; to answer questions, and get to know parents too.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Today, we're hosting A Sweet Day in LA to Celebrate Women's Day (March 8, 2022)...come to our Ice Cream Party from 300 to 400pm to meet me at Brentwood Mart...And enjoy LA's Best Ice Cream at Sweet Rose Creamery!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
My Sweet Dream Trip is The Perfect Gig for Positive 12-15 Year Old Girls. On the gig girls write a story about their dream trip and earn rewards ($100 per story, and opportunity to land more gigs, just like in the real world!). To land the gig, Girls and Parents must attend ‘A Sweet Day in LA’ (one of our monthly parties) to meet Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gigs in person. To learn more visit www.MySweetDreamTrip.com
InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the past year. She and Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos co-created "See the World for Good..." The Sweetest Weekly Creative Drawing Contest for Positive 5 to 10 year olds in LA. Every week a winner chosen by InaMinute to win LA's Best Treats Donuts, Ice Cream or Pizza gift cards. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com
