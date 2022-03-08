Global Household Laundry Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the household laundry equipment market size is expected to grow from $101.43 billion in 2021 to $110.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s household laundry equipment market outlook the market is expected to reach $150.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Rapid urbanization is expected to contribute to the household laundry equipment market growth in the forecast period.

The household laundry equipment market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of household laundry equipment. The market also consists of sales of household-type laundry equipment including household washing machines, dryers, ironers, and other laundry equipment.

Global Household Laundry Equipment Market Trends

Household laundry equipment manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances.

Global Household Laundry Equipment Market Segments

The global household laundry equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers, Others

By Technology: Automatic, Semi-Automatic/ Manual, Others

By Distribution Channel: Direct Selling, Retail, E-Commerce, Others

By Geography: The global household laundry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides household laundry equipment global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global household laundry equipment market, household laundry equipment market share, household laundry equipment global market segments and geographies, household laundry equipment global market players, household laundry equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The household laundry equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Corporation, Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, BSH Home Appliances Group, Haier Group Corporation, Miele, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and General Electric Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

