Sherpa° Signals Increased Partner Focus With New Senior Appointments for Kait Schneider and Jean Lethuillier
The Toronto-based travel tech startup is investing in its post-sales experience following a period of rapid growthTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherpa°, the leading global provider of travel requirements and documentation for the travel industry, has announced new appointments to two senior leadership roles. This follows a period of rapid growth at the company, which now counts more than 150 airlines and travel companies as partners.
Kait Schneider has been promoted to the role of VP of Strategic Partnerships from her previous role of Director of Partner Success. In her new position, Kait will drive innovation, growth and co-creation among select partners to unlock new experiences in cross-border travel. Kait joined sherpa° in 2019 and will continue to work from the company’s Toronto headquarters.
Jean Lethuillier will lead sherpa’s strategy to scale and grow the post-sales ecosystem for current and new partners. Jean is a recognized Customer and Partner Success leader, who specializes in building strong teams and sustainable post-sales operations. Prior to joining sherpa° Jean led global customer success transformations at PwC, Fuze, kununu, Cybereason, and Allma.
“Sherpa° has struck a chord with the travel industry. In 2021 we added two new partners every week, and we now work with more than 150 travel companies spanning the entire industry. Kait has done an amazing job of onboarding our partners and building up post-sales at sherpa°. I’m excited to see the results that follow Kait’s new strategic focus on our global partnerships," said Max Tremaine, co-founder and CEO at sherpa°. "Jean specializes in establishing post-sales teams during high growth and I’m hugely excited to welcome her to the team. Jean will set the vision for how sherpa° will achieve partner adoption, retention, and expansion, in coordination with Kait’s and other teams.”
Commenting on her appointment, Jean Lethuillier, VP of Partner Success at sherpa° said, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a mission that will have a lasting, positive impact. As our world becomes more interconnected and complex, how we travel and explore new cultures is evolving. Sherpa° is at the forefront of something special with our partners. I’m excited to add momentum with Kait and deliver even greater value to our partners and travelers.”
Also commenting, Kait Schneider, VP of Strategic Partnerships at sherpa° said, “I’m so looking forward to shifting my focus to the growth of our key strategic partners—just as travel is making a comeback. My priorities will be introducing amazing new digital experiences for our partners and establishing a new team. I’m also thrilled that we’re adding a new female leader to the executive team at sherpa°, and I’ll be working closely with Jean for the continued success of our partners.”
In 2019, sherpa° moved quickly to add health-related travel requirements to its existing visa and travel documentation product, making it a valuable addition to the digital properties of airlines and travel providers. The company now counts some of the world’s most recognizable travel brands among its partner list, including American Airlines, Air Canada, British Airways, Expedia, TripActions, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air France-KLM and Flight Centre.
As global travel resumes, airlines and travel companies look to sherpa’s eVisa and Electronic Travel Authorization solutions to grow consumer confidence in travel, while opening new ancillary revenue streams and reducing costs and operational risk.
