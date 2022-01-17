Sherpa partners with WestJet to bring clarity on ever-changing travel rules and restrictions to guests
The partnership sees new features added to WestJet’s website, keeping guests up-to-date on changing travel rules as they prepare for their trip.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherpa°, a Toronto-based travel tech company, today announced a new partnership with WestJet. This partnership ensures that guests travelling with WestJet are fully informed about the latest departure and arrival travel restrictions that apply to their trips, such as vaccinations, evolving advisories, testing and quarantine requirements.
“Sherpa's mission is to help people move freely, and in our environment of ever-changing global travel rules, it's more important than ever”, said Max Tremaine, co-founder and CEO at sherpa°. “As travel rules change, our platform is updated in real-time, meaning every WestJet guest now has access to one of the most accurate and current sources of travel rules information available anywhere.”
“We understand the travel journey has become more complex for our guests and requirements can change quickly,” said Natalie Farand, WestJet Vice President, Guest Experience. “Sherpa’s tool enables our guests to easily discover the travel requirements for their specific itinerary and is one of the many ways we are assisting guests in getting travel ready.”
To find out what requirements may apply to an upcoming trip, WestJet guests input their route, dates, passport country of issue and vaccination status on the airline’s new Travel Requirements section, powered by sherpa°, found on WestJet’s website here.
