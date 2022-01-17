Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,114 in the last 365 days.

Sherpa partners with WestJet to bring clarity on ever-changing travel rules and restrictions to guests

Close-up of a WestJet Boeing 787 aircraft flying over water

Image courtesy of WestJet

Sherpa company logo

Sherpa logo

The partnership sees new features added to WestJet’s website, keeping guests up-to-date on changing travel rules as they prepare for their trip.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherpa°, a Toronto-based travel tech company, today announced a new partnership with WestJet. This partnership ensures that guests travelling with WestJet are fully informed about the latest departure and arrival travel restrictions that apply to their trips, such as vaccinations, evolving advisories, testing and quarantine requirements.

“Sherpa's mission is to help people move freely, and in our environment of ever-changing global travel rules, it's more important than ever”, said Max Tremaine, co-founder and CEO at sherpa°. “As travel rules change, our platform is updated in real-time, meaning every WestJet guest now has access to one of the most accurate and current sources of travel rules information available anywhere.”

“We understand the travel journey has become more complex for our guests and requirements can change quickly,” said Natalie Farand, WestJet Vice President, Guest Experience. “Sherpa’s tool enables our guests to easily discover the travel requirements for their specific itinerary and is one of the many ways we are assisting guests in getting travel ready.”

To find out what requirements may apply to an upcoming trip, WestJet guests input their route, dates, passport country of issue and vaccination status on the airline’s new Travel Requirements section, powered by sherpa°, found on WestJet’s website here.

Paul Buckley
sherpa°
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Sherpa partners with WestJet to bring clarity on ever-changing travel rules and restrictions to guests

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.