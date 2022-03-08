Taoufik Yatabaslam is rapidly gaining popularity on Spotify and other streaming platforms
Music composer and producer Taoufik Yatabaslam enjoys millions of streams for her songs on Spotify and other digital platforms.
I want to write such songs that the audience will be able to relate with and develop a connection with me”MOROCCO, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taoufik Yatabaslam is a composer and music producer. Born in 2000 in Rabat, Morocco, Taoufik studied music in 2016 in Tangiers and Casa Blanca.
— Taoufik Yatabaslam
The talented musician has already released more than four albums this year, and the songs have received more than 5 million streams on Spotify. These songs received more than 10 million streams on the other digital platforms.
Speaking about the musical compositions, Taoufik Yatabaslam said, “I wanted to be a musician. After completing my studies in music, I started producing and writing songs. With my songs, I wanted to reach out to a broader audience. Thankfully the albums have been doing, well, really good on Spotify and the other digital platforms. The 5 million streams on Spotify and 10 million streams on the other digital platforms have been highly motivating for me as a new artist. I am motivated to work harder and write songs that will appeal to the audience. I want to write such songs that the audience will be able to relate with and develop a connection with me”.
Some of Taoufik’s most popular songs on Spotify are:
- Woman-Slowed
- Fairytale-Remix
- Ontero-Remix
- Middle of the Night-Remix
- Papaoutai- Slowed+reverb
Taoufik has over 136.9k listeners on Spotify, and the songs have reached people in 155 countries of the world. The talented musician had 580.3K streams in 24 hours.
To stream his music, visit
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1FrSyWYkn7GdnA8c6dq23g
Soundcloud- https://m.soundcloud.com/taoufik-yatabaslam
Youtube- https://www.YouTube.com/TaoufikYatabaslam
And follow him @taoufikyatabaslam on Instagram and Facebook and @TYatabaslam on Twitter.
About Taoufik Yatabaslam:
Taoufik Yatabaslam is a composer and music producer. Born in 2000 in Rabat, Morocco, the music composer and producer studied music in 2016 in Tangiers and Casa Blanca. The talented musician has already released more than four albums this year, and the songs have received more than 5 million streams on Spotify. These songs received more than 10 million streams on the other digital platforms.
Taoufik Yatabaslam
Palmara Music
contact@taoufikyatabaslam.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Coco Jambo (Remix) by Taoufik Yatabaslam