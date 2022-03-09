PoliticalVIP announces hiring of political consultant Justin “JD” Rossetti
IRossetti will assist Democratic, Republican, and other political parties’ candidates as an advisor on campaign management, strategy, and policies.
I am very excited to be joining PoliticalVIP and their other expert consultants and looking forward to working with some of the future leaders of this country.”DENVER, CO, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PoliticalVIP is excited to announce the hiring of former State Representative Justin “JD” Rossetti as a Nonpartisan VIP Consultant. In his new role as a consultant, Rossetti will assist Democratic, Republican, and other political parties’ candidates as an advisor on campaign management, strategy, and policies.
— Justin "JD" Rossetti
Through his years of service as a former State Representative of the Washington State House of Representatives, a member of the state’s Community Economic Revitalization Board, and a locally elected Washington State School Board Director, Rossetti has developed a wealth of political and organizational knowledge and expertise. He has developed versatile skills in campaign tasks such as lobbying, advocacy, and passing legislation. With more than a decade of experience working on federal, state, and local campaigns, Rossetti is an asset to any candidate who books his services.
In addition to his career in politics, Rossetti has also been an active entrepreneur and founder of businesses such as web design firm JD Rose and printing company Minuteman Press. His other ventures include serving as a member of the humanitarian organization Rotary International and writing as a guest contributor for publications such as the Camas-Washougal Post Record. He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Evergreen State College. Rossetti said: "I am very excited to be joining PoliticalVIP and their other expert consultants and looking forward to working with some of the future leaders of this country."
All PoliticalVIP consultants are seasoned veterans with more than ten full years of paid experience, well-rounded in all areas of political and/or organizational consulting, and able to assist in propelling any campaign to the next level of success from start to finish. PoliticalVIP also offers flexible by-the-hour billing for affordable, no-strings-attached consulting services.
You can experience the qualified expertise of JD Rossetti and other consultants by booking an appointment at PoliticalVIP.com.
About PoliticalVIP
PoliticalVIP is a firm that provides political consulting by the hour and the expertise you need when you need it. PoliticalVIP has the advantage of working with an array of veteran consultants who have aligned themselves with the firm to provide clients with excellent service. PoliticalVIP serves political parties, public officials, candidates, non-profits, and other organizations of all political affiliations on local, state, and national levels.
Robert W. Gray
PoliticalVIP
+1 303-658-9277
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other