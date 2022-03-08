Submit Release
Taipei International Sporting Goods ShowMar10

StartMarch 10, 2022 12:00 AM MSTEndMarch 12, 2022 12:00 AM MST

The Taipei International Sporting Goods Show, TaiSPO is taking place March 10-12, 2022, and is the leading multi-segment sports exhibition in Asia. The exhibition is joining forces and collaborating with the Taipei Cycle Show, occurring March 9-12, 2022.

Idaho Commerce is providing Idaho recreation technology businesses looking to expand sales and build international relationships the opportunity to participate by covering 100% of booth costs.  The Idaho-Asia Trade Office will have a booth at the show and represent up to four companies. If a company has in-country representation, they may be able to join in person if they meet all current COVID-19 protocols/requirements. Participants not attending will be provided all the contacts made on their behalf after the event.

Attendees will be able to participate in both shows providing exhibitors with a broader audience and increased opportunity.

The application window for the grant opportunity is January 24 – February 4, 2022.

This is a STEP Grant-funded opportunity.

To learn more, contact Tina Salisbury at Idaho Commerce

