Merico announces launch of latest open source DevOps toolchain manager, DevStream
Better Work Flows. More Interoperability. Less Effort.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Code and development analytics innovator Merico announces the release of its latest open source DevOps toolchain manager: DevStream.
DevStream is an open source command line tool equipping developers with a fast and simple solution to configure, launch, and manage DevOps toolchains. In addition to saving developers time and energy, DevStream connects DevOps tools to maximize the utility and interoperability of their data.
DevStream was designed for growing teams looking to advance their development processes, it helps them achieve this by making it easy to select, configure, launch, and connect tools like Trello, Grafana/Prometheus, Argo CI, Jenkins, and more.
Once in operation, DevStream also simplifies the package management of all these tools to maximize the impact of the tools while reducing the burden of implementing and maintaining them.
Merico launched DevLake a few months ago, an open source data lake and analytics product empowering developers to query and visualize their development data in a personalized manner. DevLake has since been downloaded thousands of times and quickly surpassed 1.3k stars on GitHub. Following the success of DevLake, the Merico team recognized an opportunity to help engineering teams to set up better workflows with less effort.
DevStream also launched on ProductHunt.
"We are on a mission to empower and enable data-driven development for teams around the world. With DevStream, we are addressing the challenges developers face when they get started: launching and connecting the right tools. By making it as easy and fast as possible, we hope to remove the barriers to a data-driven future,” says Jinglei Ren, Cofounder & CEO of Merico.
"With DevStream supporting DevLake, Merico is helping developers through the entire cycle from selecting, launching, configuring, connecting, analyzing, and reporting development data. As a company we have been on a mission to make data driven development a reality, and to save developers time to focus on building. DevStream is a huge leap in bringing this vision to life," states Hezheng Yin, Cofounder & CTO of Merico.
Developers can get started today by downloading DevStream on GitHub, the Merico team is also welcoming contributions from organizations and developers looking to make DevOps less work and more data-driven.
DevStream is open source and free on GitHub.
About Merico
Merico is the next-generation code contribution analytics system, driving transparency and improvement. Their unique metrics and measurements bring fresh insights to enterprise engineering, HR teams, and open source projects. It objectively measures the value and impact of the developer's contribution to the software. Their team spans the U.S., Asia, and Europe, bringing international perspectives and findings to their product every day.
https://www.merico.dev/
