Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,484 in the last 365 days.

Solicitations for Applications for Operating, Maintenance and Supportive Services for Permanent Supportive Housing

The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking applications for the 2023 state fiscal year from qualified owners/operators of permanent supportive housing (PSH) projects to fund operating and maintenance costs and reimbursement for the cost of supportive services offered to clients in PSH units.

Qualified applicants must own or operate multifamily housing projects funded by the Washington State Housing Trust Fund or other public capital funding sources.

Applications will be accepted between March 16, 2022 and April 16, 2022.

Download the 2023 PSH-OMS Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA #23-46411) to review the specific application requirements.

If you have any questions about this funding opportunity, please reach out to the NOFA Coordinator at OMSCoordinator@commerce.wa.gov.

You just read:

Solicitations for Applications for Operating, Maintenance and Supportive Services for Permanent Supportive Housing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.