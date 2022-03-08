Southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 closing March 9 in Macomb County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-752-0336Transportation

ROSEVILLE, Mich. ­- Starting at noon Wednesday, March 9, the southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed until Monday, March 14, weather permitting, for drainage work in the median. Traffic will be detoured to the I-94 entrance ramp at Little Mack Avenue. The northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) ramp to westbound I-94 will remain open.

This work is part of the second year of the two-year M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project. This year's work began last month to rebuild 1.7 miles of M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between Common and 14 Mile roads in the city of Roseville. Work includes replacing the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, sign replacement, and signal modernization, along with ramp and sidewalks to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The project is expected to be completed by late fall. For more information, go to MovingMacomb.org.