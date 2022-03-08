Elite Capital & Co. Fixes the Interest Rate to Support the Financing Market in Light of the Russian-Ukrainian War
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has published the Annual Interest Report for loans between 2022 and 2023 three months before the annual review to support the stability of the financing market in light of the Russian-Ukrainian war and fixed the financing interest rate to pre-2022 prices.
“The Board of Directors, headed by Dr. Faisal Khazaal, decided in a meeting on Monday, 7th of March 2022, that the interest rates for loans granted through Elite Capital & Co. Limited should be reviewed three months prior to the re-evaluation date, which normally takes place at the beginning of July of each year, and fix the interest rate for 2022 in order to support the financing market and maintain its stability in light of the Russian-Ukrainian war,” George Matharu said.
It is known that Elite Capital & Co. Limited has designed and launched the first one-of-a-kind financial system under the name ‘Government Future Financing 2030 Program’ back on the 15th of January 2020 to provide financial support rather than lending to Governments.
Under this program, Elite Capital & Co. and its governmental portfolios sign agreements with the respective Government to support the country’s National Projects, by providing 80% of the financing needs of those National Projects without burdening the Ministry of Finance with sovereign loans. In return, the Government announces the projects on a bidding basis by inviting all local companies and international consortia, to bid for the 20% remain funding, construction, and project operations, thereby ensuring fairness, equality, and transparency according to the rules, regulations, and laws applicable in the respective country.
“The interest rate has been fixed, limited only to EPC+F financing deals, to be up to 2% for the government sector and 4% for the private sector,” George Matharu said.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited’s head office is located at 33 St James’ Square, London SW1Y 4JS, United Kingdom with our Board Members, Staff, and Agents being located across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. It also has multi-lingual staff to ensure that we can accommodate all of our client’s needs.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East, and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services offered by the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. George Matharu, MBA. concluded his statement by saying “The data in the said report is approved by the Board of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, subject to completing general compliance formalities, and will be under annual review”.
Elite Capital & Co. – Annual Interest Report –
ec.uk.com/files/ai.pdf
Elite Capital & Co. – Company Profile –
ec.uk.com/files/ECC_Profile.pdf
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
