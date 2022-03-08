Help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species

Become a watercraft inspector

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering training for members of the public to become a certified Wyoming aquatic invasive species inspector. The free, day-long session is open to anyone interested in preventing the spread of AIS through watercraft inspection.

The training includes information on basic biology of invasive species, the impacts of AIS, transport vectors and distribution of AIS. It includes classroom instruction, a question-and-answer session and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise. Those who complete the class will be certified to inspect watercraft.

Aquatic invasive species are animals like zebra and quagga mussels, rusty crayfish or vegetation such as curly pondweed. These organisms can wreak havoc when introduced into a water system. Many invasive species permanently change stream and lake ecology, negatively affecting native species and prized sport fisheries.

“Thorough watercraft inspections continue to be the best defense against aquatic invasive species,” said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish aquatic invasive species coordinator. “Our goal is to certify more people to assist with these inspections when Game and Fish check stations are not available and help keep AIS and Clean, Drain, Dry procedures for boats top of mind.”

Trainings are offered as a one-day course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the spring in statewide locations. Registration deadline is one week prior to the class start date. The course schedule is:

Date City Location March 19 Scottsbluff, Nebraska Platte Valley Bank March 26 Keyhole Reservoir Pine Haven Town Hall April 9 Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office April 23 Evanston Patterson Visitor Center April 16 Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office April 23 Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office April 9 Rapid City, South Dakota The Outdoor Campus West, 4130 Adventure Trail April 2 Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office May 13 Cody Cody Game and Fish Regional Office June 11 Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office

Anyone can

register online or by contacting Josh Leonard at (307) 721-1374 or joshua.leonard@wyo.gov. Please provide your name, mailing address, phone number and email address.

