Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,485 in the last 365 days.

Help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species

Become a watercraft inspector

3/7/2022 9:21:30 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering training for members of the public to become a certified Wyoming aquatic invasive species inspector. The free, day-long session is open to anyone interested in preventing the spread of AIS through watercraft inspection.

The training includes information on basic biology of invasive species, the impacts of AIS, transport vectors and distribution of AIS. It includes classroom instruction, a question-and-answer session and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise. Those who complete the class will be certified to inspect watercraft. 

Aquatic invasive species are animals like zebra and quagga mussels, rusty crayfish or vegetation such as curly pondweed. These organisms can wreak havoc when introduced into a water system. Many invasive species permanently change stream and lake ecology, negatively affecting native species and prized sport fisheries.

“Thorough watercraft inspections continue to be the best defense against aquatic invasive species,” said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish aquatic invasive species coordinator. “Our goal is to certify more people to assist with these inspections when Game and Fish check stations are not available and help keep AIS and Clean, Drain, Dry procedures for boats top of mind.”

Trainings are offered as a one-day course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the spring in statewide locations. Registration deadline is one week prior to the class start date. The course schedule is:  

Date City Location
March 19 Scottsbluff, Nebraska Platte Valley Bank
March 26 Keyhole Reservoir Pine Haven Town Hall
April 9 Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office
April 23 Evanston Patterson Visitor Center
April 16 Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office
April 23 Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
April 9 Rapid City, South Dakota The Outdoor Campus West, 4130 Adventure Trail 
April 2 Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
May 13 Cody Cody Game and Fish Regional Office
June 11 Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office

 

  Anyone can register online or by contacting Josh Leonard at (307) 721-1374 or joshua.leonard@wyo.gov. Please provide your name, mailing address, phone number and email address.   

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.