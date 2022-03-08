Hòa Phát Group plans to supply container shells to the market in Q4

VIETNAM, March 8 - An artist's impression of Hòa Phát Container Factory. — Photo tienphong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Three months after the groundbreaking ceremony, the Hòa Phát container factory project has topped out at the expanded Phú Mỹ II Industrial Park in the southern Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province.

It is expected to start supplying container products to the market from the fourth quarter of this year.

The group planned to start the factory’s construction in June last year. However, due to the impact of the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project officially started in November last year, five months behind schedule.

However, after three months of construction, five workshops with a total construction area of ​​nearly seven hectares began to erect columns. On February 22, the first trusses of workshop No 5 were put up.

The container shell factory project is located at B5, D street, Phú Mỹ II expanded industrial zone, Tân Phước ward, Phú Mỹ town, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province.

The project has a total capacity of 500,000 TEU a year, focusing on popular container products with lengths of 20-40 feet. Module phase 1 has a capacity of 200,000 TEU a year.

The group signed machinery and equipment contracts with leading suppliers in the world. It is expected that in mid-March this year, the first batch of production equipment will arrive at the factory.

Hòa Phát’s container factory will test run in the third quarter of this year and start bringing products to market from the fourth quarter of this year. The plant is expected to reach a capacity of 200,000 TEU a year by the end of next year. — VNS