UDAF Seeks Applicants for 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking grant proposals for the 2022 Farm Bill Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. A total of $313,859.92 will be awarded. This funding is available for projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of Utah-grown specialty crops. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and horticulture and nursery crops; a full list of specialty crops is available here.

“Utah has a diverse and economically significant specialty crop industry. Utah is the nation’s second leading producer of tart cherries; that industry alone has brought in an average of about $12.4 million annually over the past ten years,” said Craig Buttars, UDAF Commissioner. “The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is proud to administer this grant program and looks forward to innovative developments in the state’s specialty crop industries.”

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) is a competitive grant program operated by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to administer federal funds from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. This grant is open to producers, private businesses, schools, trade associations, non-profits, farming and ranching co-ops, etc. headquartered in Utah.

Projects must benefit more than one applicant and enhance the specialty crop industry in Utah. This year, priority will be placed on projects that respond to opportunities and challenges within specialty crop production, processing, distribution, and/or marketing in Utah with respect to the state’s unique climate and growing season; specialty crop workforce training and development; increase consumer knowledge, awareness, and consumption of Utah specialty crops; and improving efficiency and reducing costs of Utah’s specialty crop distribution systems.

The application window will be open through Friday, April 1, 2022. For more information, contact Calli Forsyth at calliforsyth@utah.gov or visit: ag.utah.gov/specialty-crop-block-grant-program.