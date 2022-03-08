Missouri Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Phelps County Pool Company for Consumer Protection Violations
Mar 7, 2022, 16:08 PM
by
AG Schmitt
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Office filed a civil action against Zechariah Hockersmith, Richard Hockersmith, and ProCare Pools, LLC, out of Rolla, Missouri, for unlawful business practices. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants took advance payments between 2018 and 2019 from at least four Missouri residents for pool installation and maintenance services that the defendants never provided.
“Home renovations are sometimes stressful and confusing. Unfortunately, scammers often seek to take advantage of that stress and confusion,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “My Office’s Consumer Protection Section works diligently to root out fraud and take action to obtain restitution for affected consumers.”
The lawsuit alleges that homeowners lost a total of more than $86,000 to the defendants who, to date, have failed to refund any of the money. Filed in Phelps County, the lawsuit seeks restitution for all Missourians who were harmed.
Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
The full complaint can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/procare-pools-petition-draft(13245178-1).pdf?sfvrsn=7ac8e431_2
