Missouri Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Phelps County Pool Company for Consumer Protection Violations

Mar 7, 2022, 16:08 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Office filed a civil action against Zechariah Hockersmith, Richard Hockersmith, and ProCare Pools, LLC, out of Rolla, Missouri, for unlawful business practices. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants took advance payments between 2018 and 2019 from at least four Missouri residents for pool installation and maintenance services that the defendants never provided.