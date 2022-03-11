Hillyard Inc. and Every Kid Sports team up to help more kids play youth sports

Partnership to raise awareness and facilitate Hillyard employee giving campaign with a corporate match of up to $25,000.

BEND, OREGON, USA, March 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hillyard, Inc ., a 115-year-old industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of cleaning and hygiene solutions, announced an activation partnership with Every Kid Sports (EKS), a national 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, to help more kids from income-restricted families play recreational sports in their local communities across the country.The goal of the partnership is to help support and increase awareness of the Every Kid Sports Pass program, which covers the recreational youth sports registration fees up to $150, four times per year, per eligible child aged 4-18. “We are thrilled to be working with Hillyard and look forward to seeing how many kids and families we can impact in the towns, cities, and communities where Hillyard employees live and work.” states Natalie Hummel, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Every Kid Sports.Hillyard, the inventor of modern-day gym finish and a leader in gym maintenance is supplying banners to gym schools throughout the country that will include a link to its mission and further information on the nonprofit.The company is encouraging employees to participate in the company giving campaign, with a corporate match of up to $25,000. “This is the perfect avenue to get all of our employees involved and engaged in our philanthropic giving,” said Randy Roth Hillyard’s Chief Sales Officer. “We are excited to see funds go back into our local community and support kids in the areas where we work.”To learn more about Every Kid Sports Pass pertaining to eligibility and how payment works can be found here About Hillyard, Inc.Hillyard is a privately-owned manufacturer and distributor of cleaning and hygiene products located in St. Joseph, Mo. Founded in 1907 by Newton S. Hillyard, the company is committed to helping organizations improve outcomes, lower cleaning costs, and deliver results that ensure clean, safe, healthy facilities.About Every Kid SportsEvery Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3), a 2021 GuideStar Platinum Transparency awarded nonprofit organization that has worked since 2009 to level the “playing field” of playing youth sports by removing the financial barriers that typically prevent kids from being active through sports. Every Kid Sports has helped over 50,000 kids play sports across the country. Every Kid Sports has been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a 2019 Project Play Champion, as well as a recipient of the 2019 Beyond Sports Collective Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities. Partners in their work have included DICKS Sporting Goods, Under Armour, T-Mobile, Little League International, and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation. To learn more or to get involved, please visit www.everykidsports.org