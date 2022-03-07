Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 7, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of March 7 will include the following:

Monday, March 7 at 9:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette spoke at the YMCA of Greenville’s Annual Day of Giving event, Prisma Health YMCA Branch, 550 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, S.C.

Monday, March 7 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the Cybersecurity Symposium hosted by South Coast Cyber Center, Tabby Place, 913 Port Republic Street, Beaufort, S.C.

Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join the Charleston County Aviation Authority, Explore Charleston, and Breeze Airways for a special announcement, Charleston International Airport, Central Hall, 5500 International Boulevard, Charleston, S.C.

Wednesday, March 9 at 12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak to the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association luncheon, State House grounds, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 10 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will present the Order of the Palmetto to Stonewall Richburg, Governor’s Office, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, March 12 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Passion FORE Fashion, Empowering our Future Leaders’ Girls Golf event sponsored by First Tee – Upstate South Carolina, The Carolina Country Club, 2355 Carolina Country Club Road, Spartanburg, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of February 28, 2022, included:

Monday, February 28

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster joined the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism for the Tourism Student Awards, Lace House, Governor’s Mansion complex, 803 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

6:06 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Tuesday, March 1

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state agencies.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

12:15 PM: Media interview.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster met with representatives from Clemson University and recognized the National Champion Soccer Team.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Clemson Day at the State House Reception, The Hall at Senate’s End, 320 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 2

12:04 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Automotive Summit, Hyatt Regency, Regency Ballroom, 220 N. Main Street, Greenville S.C.

4:15 PM: Economic development meeting.

Thursday, March 3

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference with law enforcement and agency leaders, State House, north steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 238 Fort Mill Highway, Fort Mill, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a ribbon cutting, Crossridge One, 3000 WorldReach Drive, Indian Land, S.C.

Friday, March 4

8:45 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Stan Smith, honoring his 50-year tennis career and service to Boys & Girls Club, Hilton Head Island community, and South Carolina, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

-###-