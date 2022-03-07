TDOC, Parners To Hold Inaugural Tri-Cities Recovery Rally

JOHNSON CITY – The inaugural Tri-Cities Recovery Rally is scheduled for Monday, March 14, 2022. Hosted by the Johnson City Day Reporting Center (DRC), in partnership with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition and Recovery Resources, the event aims to connect individuals suffering from addiction and substance use disorders with abstinence-based resources throughout the region. The event will also serve as a networking opportunity for representatives from each program and treatment facility.

“Our goal is to not only connect individuals who need addiction treatment services with the programs that can help them, but to also grow a stronger network within the recovery community here in the Tri-Cities,” DRC Director Ashton Belcher says. “The more we know about the various programs and services offered by each respective entity, the better we can work together. And the better we work together, the better we can serve those in our community who need us.”

Over 30 agencies will be present and participating at the Recovery Rally.

WHAT: 2022 Recovery Rally

WHEN: March 14, 2022

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

WHERE: Johnson City DRC/CRC

204 Freckles Ct.

Johnson City, TN