Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,428 in the last 365 days.

TDOC, Parners To Hold Inaugural Tri-Cities Recovery Rally

JOHNSON CITY – The inaugural Tri-Cities Recovery Rally is scheduled for Monday, March 14, 2022.  Hosted by the Johnson City Day Reporting Center (DRC), in partnership with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition and Recovery Resources, the event aims to connect individuals suffering from addiction and substance use disorders with abstinence-based resources throughout the region.  The event will also serve as a networking opportunity for representatives from each program and treatment facility.

“Our goal is to not only connect individuals who need addiction treatment services with the programs that can help them, but to also grow a stronger network within the recovery community here in the Tri-Cities,” DRC Director Ashton Belcher says.  “The more we know about the various programs and services offered by each respective entity, the better we can work together.  And the better we work together, the better we can serve those in our community who need us.”

Over 30 agencies will be present and participating at the Recovery Rally.

WHAT:     2022 Recovery Rally

WHEN:    March 14, 2022

                  9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

WHERE:   Johnson City DRC/CRC

                  204 Freckles Ct.

                  Johnson City, TN

You just read:

TDOC, Parners To Hold Inaugural Tri-Cities Recovery Rally

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.